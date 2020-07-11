F1: Hamilton on pole for Austrian Grand Prix after classy drive — live buildup

Lewis Hamilton demonstrated why he's the king in the rain, keeping his composure on a drenched track to take pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

It was the Mercedes driver's record-extending 89th career pole. Hamilton first beat Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's early time and then his own leading mark on his final lap to finish 1.216 seconds ahead of the Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz grabbed third as Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas could only qualify in fourth place after taking pole position and winning last Sunday's Austrian GP.

It was another tough day for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel 10th and Charles Leclerc 11th.

Current standings



1. Bottas (Mercedes) — 25 points

2. Leclerc (Ferrari) — 18 points

3. Norris (McLaren) — 16 points

4. Hamilton (Mercdes) — 12 points

5. Sainz (McLaren) — 10 points



Quote of the day

"The main problem was that we weren't quick enough." — Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.



Circuit profile: Red Bull Ring

The weather might have been different from last week, but the track was the same.

Situated near the city of Spielberg, the Red Bull ring has been on the F1 calendar on and off since 1970. Formerly known as the Österreichring and later the A1 Ring, the track is nestled in the central Austrian mountains.

At 4.32 kilometers and with only nine corners, it's the shortest lap time of any circuit this season. It has four long straights and plenty of elevation variation with an average speed of 224 km/h, making it one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.