  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
ConflictsIsrael

Eyal Waldman, father of Hamas attack victim, speaks to DW

Ben Fajzullin
November 1, 2023

Influential Israeli entrepreneur Eyal Waldman is calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. The businessman made headlines when his former tech company became one of the first Israeli firms to hire Palestinian engineers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YIEW