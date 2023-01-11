Eyal Waldman, father of Hamas attack victim, speaks to DW

ConflictsIsraelEyal Waldman, father of Hamas attack victim, speaks to DWTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsIsraelBen Fajzullin11/01/2023November 1, 2023Influential Israeli entrepreneur Eyal Waldman is calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. The businessman made headlines when his former tech company became one of the first Israeli firms to hire Palestinian engineers. https://p.dw.com/p/4YIEWAdvertisement