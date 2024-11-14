Explosions heard outside Brazil's Supreme Court

A pair of loud bangs near Brazil's Supreme Court have led authorities to evacuate the building.

Authorities in Brazil evacuated the Supreme Court in Brasilia on Wednesday following two loud bangs that were heard nearby, according to a court statement.

Local media, citing firefighters and capital military police, reported one death in the area.

A spokesman for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the 79-year-old leader was not in the neighboring presidential palace at the time of the blast.

The court's justices safely left the building after the incident, which took place at about 7:30 p.m. local time (2200 UTC), shortly after Wednesday's session finished.

The Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the country's National Congress, suspended its session following the explosions near the Supreme Court.

More to come at DW on the situation at the Brazilian Supreme Court.

DW staff (AP, Reuters, AFP)