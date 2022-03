The 77 Percent

Exclusive: Marathon G.O.A.T Eliud Kipchoge on mental health

He's been dubbed the "greatest marathoner of the modern era." But there's much more to Eliud Kipchoge behind the world records and news headlines. In an exclusive interview with DW, Kipchoge invites us to his farm in Kenya where he speaks about mental health and how he stays positive even in trying times.