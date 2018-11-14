 Exclusive: Bayern Munich fans overcharged in Athens | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Exclusive: Bayern Munich fans overcharged in Athens

After successfully claiming compensation after being overcharged by Anderlecht last season, hardcore Bayern Munich supporters now claim that AEK Athens are also in breach of UEFA regulations on ticket pricing.

UEFA, Champions League AEK Athen - Bayern München (picture-alliance/augenklick/Sportphoto)

Bayern Munich supporters are demanding that UEFA open disciplinary proceedings against Greek champions AEK Athens after claiming once again that they were overcharged at a Champions League away match.

At Bayern's Champions League group stage game in the Greek capital last month, visiting supporters in blocks 20 and 22 of the Olympic Stadium were charged €35 ($40).

But according to research conducted by Bayern supporters and shared with DW, fans in equivalent sections in the home end were only charged €15.

What's more, some home fans in the sections directly beneath the away end, and therefore closer to the pitch, were even charged as little as €10, while seats directly on the halfway line with a far superior view of the pitch cost only €25.

Breach of regulations?

Should UEFA find this pricing structure to be correct, the Greek club could be in breach of Article 19 of European football's governing body's Safety and Security Regulations which states that "the price of tickets for supporters of the visiting team must not exceed the price paid for tickets of a comparable category that are sold to supporters of the home team."

In response to DW, UEFA said they have "opened an investigation (referring to article 19 of the UEFA Safety and Security regulations) in order to evaluate whether there are sufficient grounds to open disciplinary proceedings."

"UEFA's own regulations state that away fans cannot be charged more than home fans in comparable price categories," said fan group Munich's Red Pride (MRP), who have made their displeasure at ticket pricing known via banners at home and away games which have been visible on television. 

"But this rule was circumvented for the umpteenth time in Athens. Money back now!" 

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Bayern Munich supporters have complained about ticket prices when following their team away in Europe.

Earlier this year, UEFA ordered Anderlecht to repay €25 to each visiting Bayern fan after finding that the Belgian side had breached Article 19 by charging €100 for tickets in the away end – a cost which was also initially subsidized by Bayern Munich themselves to the tune of €30 per ticket.

In a similar situation, English side Manchester United also subsidized tickets after supporters were initially charged €100 for their Champions League last-16 away fixture against Sevilla. In that case, after the Spanish side refused to negotiate, United funded the subsidy by increasing the price of tickets for visiting fans at the return leg in Manchester.

RSC Anderlecht - FC Bayern Muenchen 1:2 (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Eisenhuth)

"Is your gr€€d now finally satisfied?" Bayern Munich fans protested in Brussels last season.

Closer to home

Bayern Munich have also been guilty of overcharging away supporters at the Allianz Arena, and the Bayern fans have been equally critically of their own club.

"After all the drives for reform of European competition to bring in millions, Bayern Munich surely don't need to charge away fans €50 in the group stages when the cheapest tickets in the home end only cost €30?" said Bayern supporter Franz W., a season ticket holder in the Allianz Arena's Südkurve.

"Whether in terms of club licensing or ticket prices, financial fair play only exists on paper."

Related content

Fußball Thomas Müller Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich won't buy in January – but should they? 12.11.2018

Despite sitting in fifth, seven points behind Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich President Uli Hoeness has said the club won't buy in January. But with a host of major issues in the squad, do they need to? DW takes a look.

Fussball Champions League l AEK Athens v Bayern München l TOR 2:0

Champions League: Bayern Munich seek pre-BVB morale boost 06.11.2018

A sputtering Bayern Munich go into their fourth Champions League group-stage match hoping to send a message to Borussia Dortmund. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, need a win to maintain any realistic chance of progressing.

Iran | Japan Soccer AFC Champions League

Iran allows women to attend Asian Champions League final 10.11.2018

Hundreds of female fans cheered for local champions Persepolis as they sought to claim their first continental crown. The move could be a step toward ending the decades-old exclusion of women from top games.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 