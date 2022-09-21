Even before the war, food security was bad: Arif Hussein, Chief Economist, World Food Programme

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
US President Joe Biden accused Russia of violating the core tenets of UN membership by starting an "unprovoked war" in Ukraine. He also warned Moscow about "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons.
The largest annual gathering of global leaders returned in person to a world divided by multiple crises headed by the war in Ukraine.
The war in Ukraine has made wheat farming and export difficult. So local farmers are turning to oil-producing plants instead. The government plans to build an innovative pipeline into Poland to help them.
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, with Brexit-induced tensions in Northern Ireland the notable sticking point between "steadfast allies."
