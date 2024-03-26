Evan Gershkovich: Russia extends pre-trial detention

The Wall Street Journal reporter accused by Moscow of spying has been ordered to remain behind bars. Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023.

A court in Moscow on Tuesday ordered Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich to remain in pre-trial detention for another three months.

The 32-year-old US citizen was arrested in March 2023 on charges of espionage while on a reporting trip, which both he and his employer deny.

Friday marks the first anniversary since Gershkovich's arrest in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy attended court proceedings and reiterated that "the accusations against Evan are categorically untrue."

"They are not a different interpretation of circumstances. They are fiction," Tracy told reporters outside of the courthouse.

More to follow…

kb/wmr (Reuters AP)