EU's Charles Michel vows to increase Moldova support

The European Union pledged to increase military support to Moldova on Wednesday, as Ukraine's neighbor tries to fend off unrest in a pro-Russia separatist region.

"This year we plan to significantly increase our support to Moldova by providing its armed forces with additional military equipment," European Council President Charles Michel told a news conference alongside Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Chisinau.

Michel said the EU will step up aid for Moldova in the "field of logistics, of cyberdefense" and is looking at ways of adding "more military-building capacities."

Michel: EU wants to 'bring Moldova closer'

"The EU stands in full solidarity with you, with Moldova, it is our European duty to help and to support your country," Michel said, saying that the bloc will assist Chisinau in dealing "with the consequences of the spillover from the Russian aggression in Ukraine."

"We will continue to deepen our partnership with you to bring your country closer to the EU," Michel added.

Sandu: Moldova ready for 'pessimistic' scenarios

Sandu said that while Moldova has plans in place for "pessimistic scenarios... we see no imminent risk right now" of being dragged into the conflict in Ukraine, despite "provocations" by pro-Russian separatists in recent days.

She added that the incidents in Transnistria were "generated by the pro-war forces" there and "we try to discourage such incidents."

Last week, Transnistria reported blasts at the security ministry, a military unit and a Russian-owned radio tower as well as shots fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot, which pro-Moscow separatists blamed on Kyiv.

