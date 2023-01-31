  1. Skip to content
The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt
The EU statistics agency says the single currency area's economy grew by 3.5% in 2022Image: Kai Pfaffenbach/REUTERS
PoliticsEurope

Eurozone looks set to avoid winter recession

19 minutes ago

Economic output grew by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to an early estimate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MuCa

The eurozone economy looks set to avoid a recession this winter after output nudged up only slightly by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a first estimate by the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat.

The preliminary figures appear to show the single-currency area will avoid an outright downturn after a mild winter dispelled fears of energy rationing in Europe.

What's behind the figures?

While the figure is lower than the 0.3% growth recorded in the third quarter, it is better than some economic forecasts of a contraction.

The zone appears to have avoided the feared scenario of forced industrial shutdowns due to natural gas shortages after Russia halted most supplies. Warm weather and a scramble to source new supplies by ship instead of pipeline from Russia have caused that worst-case scenario to dissipate for the time being.

Annual growth for 2022 is estimated to be 3.5% for the common currency area and 3.6% across the EU as a whole, seasonally adjusted quarterly data shows.

For Europe's biggest economy, Eurostat estimates that Germany's output shrank by 0.2% in the past
quarter. That figure matches calculations published by the Federal Statistical Office on Monday.

The strongest economic growth in the European Union in the past quarter was recorded in Ireland (+3.5%), Latvia (+0.3%), and both Spain and Portugal (each at +0.2%). The biggest slumps were in Lithuania (-1.7%), Austria (-0.7%) and Sweden (-0.6%).

There had been 19 countries in the single currency area up until the end of 2022, increasing to 20
after Croatia joined at the start of the year

rc/rt (AFP, dpa)

