Eurozone growth at 10-month high in March, S&P says

The Russian war on Ukraine, coming on the heels of a two-year global pandemic that brought several economies to a halt, has left much of the world's economy struggling with inflation, stunted growth, and the looming prospect of recession.
What did the report say?
Inflationary pressures were in ongoing moderation, and jobs growth was accelerating, the index said.
However, the index warned that the overall growth rate was still modest, adding that it was mainly driven by the service sector, with the manufacturing sector still relatively stagnant.
The index reported the loss of new orders in the manufacturing sectors, "meaning current output is only being sustained via backlogs of previously placed orders."
"Such stubborn inflationary pressures, fueled primarily by the service sector and rising wage costs, will be a concern to policymakers and suggest that more work may be needed in terms of bringing inflation down to target," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.