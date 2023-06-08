  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
BusinessEurope

Eurozone dips into recession

49 minutes ago

Two consecutive quarters of contraction have placed the eurozone economy into recession.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SL0Q
A weathered 100 euro banknote
Europe's statistics agency Eurostat revised down an earlier forecast that had predicted slight growthImage: DesignIt/Zoonar/picture alliance

The eurozone economy entered into a technical recession during the first three months of the year according to figures released by the EU's statistic agency, Eurostat.

The data released on Thursday showed that there had been contraction of 0.1% for a second consecutive quarter.

Growth forecasts revised down

Eurostat revised down an earlier forecast that had predicted slight growth, after Germany said last month it had fallen into recession.

Inflation and higher interest rates have lowered demand in the countries that use the euro as their currency.

The latest figures also highlight the impact of the loss of Russian natural gas which caused energy prices to soar.

The worse-than-expected figures casts doubt on more optimistic forecasts for the remainder of 2023.

In May the European Commission predicted growth for the rest of the year across the eurozone.

Economic development in eurozone countries varied with Luxembourg achieving the strongest quarterly growth with 2.0% and Portugal with 1.6%.

Sharp declines were registered in Ireland, with a drop of 4.6%, Lithuania was dow 2.1%, and Germany's quarterly GDP fell by 0.3%.

Eurostat unemployment figures from March however show that European labor markets have been resilient to the economic barrage.

Unemployment is at its lowest level since the creation of the euro in 1999, coming in at 6.5% in March.

Inflation: A global threat

kb, lo (dpa, AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured on a visit to assess flooded areas in Kherson

Ukraine: Zelenskyy visits flood-hit region after dam breach

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Lagos car drivers are waiting at the filling station; a banner is displayed to advertise diesel available

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Business20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Mohammad Saad wears an orange t-shirt

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Society21 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Politics7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

Trade17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Four people watch in amazement as an egg hatches in a lab.

Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' thrills 30 years on

Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' thrills 30 years on

Film4 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

5 hours ago03:26 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage