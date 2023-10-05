Eurovision Song Contest: 10 things to see in Liverpool
The city in northern England is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13. But it has much more to offer than the legacy of The Beatles. Here are some sights you can't miss.
A city of music
This year, Liverpool will host the Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 theme is "United By Music" — a fitting slogan given Liverpool's legacy as a city of music. It was here, after all, that The Beatles started their career, taking the world by storm. But the city itself is also worth seeing!
A culturally diverse city
The city of around 500,000 in northwestern England was a trade and maritime stronghold in the 18th and 19th centuries, but some would argue this past has been overshadowed by its fame as the place where The Beatles formed. A culturally diverse city, Liverpudlians are known for their friendly and inclusive attitudes.
Two museums dedicated to The Beatles
Not only did the four young lads from Liverpool make the city's unique accent famous worldwide, they left a musical legacy that can be explored in not one, but two museums. The Beatles Story Museum (pictured) and the Magical Beatles Museum both have plenty to offer fans. For a musical evening inspired by the fab four, head to the Cavern Club where they used to play. It's now a live music hotspot.
Royal Albert Dock
Although it was back in the 19th century when Liverpool's docklands played a key role in global trade, these days, the Royal Albert Dock has become culturally significant. The area houses many gems, such as Tate Liverpool, The Beatles Story and the International Slavery Museum, among others. It's also a great place to explore bars or restaurants or take a stroll along the waterfront.
Tate Liverpool
The Tate Liverpool is the city's contemporary art hub. Located in the Royal Albert Docks area, it's part of the Tate family, which includes museums in Cornwall and London. The historic warehouse building was given an update by star architect James Stirling and opened to the public in 1988. Check the schedule to see what's on, as there are a number of rotating exhibitions in many mediums.
Exploring history in many museums
The Liverpool Museum along the waterfront is ground zero for learning about the city and its county, Merseyside. Exhibitions cover 10,000 years of the region's history, and discuss archaeology, social history, transportation and more. Meanwhile, the International Slavery Museum raises awareness about the port city's role in slave trade, while the World Museum has an impressive aquarium.
Anfield Stadium
After The Beatles, Liverpool's other international claim to fame is being a football stronghold. You'll find the loyal fans of Liverpool FC at Anfield Stadium, England's 7th largest stadium, seating around 50,000 people. Liverpool fans, who refer to themselves as Kopites, have many traditions, among them singing the song of camaraderie "You'll Never Walk Alone," from the 1945 musical "Carousel."
Liverpool Anglican Cathedral
During World War II, Liverpool was heavily bombed by the Nazis and much of the city damaged. Fortunately, the Liverpool Cathedral, which was under construction, managed to avoid being completely demolished. With a length of 207 yards (189 meters), it's the largest church in Britain and the 8th largest church in the world. Its completion ceremony in 1978 was even attended by Queen Elizabeth II.
Chinatown
Liverpool is a diverse city with people from a variety of places and cultures. It's home to one of the oldest established Chinese communities in Europe and its legacy can be viewed in this extravagant archway leading to Chinatown. Nearby, you can find places to taste chinese cuisine, like char siu bao buns and plenty of dim sum.
Sefton Park
When England's capricious weather plays along, locals head to the 235 acre Sefton Park for a breath of fresh air. One highlight is the Sefton Park Palm House (pictured), a restored Victorian-era building that holds a historic plant collection and is free to the public. It also regularly stages music and dance events, so be sure to check the program when planning your visit.
Take a bite of scouse
While it might not be the most picture-perfect dish, scouse, a type of meat stew usually made of beef or lamb, is THE dish to try when in Liverpool. Everyone seems to have their own recipe, including vegan versions, and it's especially popular in the winter months. To eat in a truly picturesque location that serves up a great scouse, try the bistro inside Liverpool Cathedral.