Lord of the Lost win Eurovision preliminary
Lord of the Lost were considered the favorites to win the preliminary round after their album "Blood & Glitter" entered the German album charts at number 1 earlier this yearImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance
MusicEurope

Eurovision: Lord of the Lost to represent Germany

1 hour ago

The Hamburg-based rock band, known for their extravagant costumes and spectacular performances, emerged victorious and will take the stage for Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OFNN

The rock band Lord of the Lost has been selected to represent Germany in the upcoming 67th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), which will be held in May of this year in Liverpool.

The Hamburg-based group, known for their extravagant costumes and spectacular performances, emerged victorious in the preliminary round held in Cologne, where eight singers and bands competed against each other.

'Blood & Glitter' at ESC

Lord of the Lost was considered the favorite to win the preliminary round. Their album "Blood & Glitter" entered the German album charts at number 1 earlier this year.

Moreover, the band toured worldwide with the renowned hard rock legend, Iron Maiden, last year, adding to their global appeal.

Lord Of The Lost win Eurovision preliminary
Last year Lord of the Lost toured worldwide with the legendary Iron MaidenImage: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/picture alliance

An international jury from eight countries awarded half of the points in the preliminary round, while the other half was determined by the audience.

Despite receiving only 43 points from the jury and finishing in fifth place, Lord of the Lost won over the audience with 146 points, catapulting them to first place in the overall ranking.

ESC final shifted to UK

The Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine won last year's ESC final, and traditionally, the winning country hosts the next competition.

However, due to the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union decided to relocate the final to the UK.

The ESC final is scheduled to take place in Liverpool on May 13.

One year of war in Ukraine: How has it impacted culture?

ss/sms (AFP, dpa)

