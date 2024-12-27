Markus Rehm won gold in the long jump for the fourth time in a row at the Paralympic Games in Paris. His winning distance was 8.13 meters (26 feet, 8 inches). The 36-year-old thus drew level with Carl Lewis, who won four consecutive Olympic gold medals in the long jump. "To be at the top for so long and to always be unbeaten is a huge honor," Rehm said. "It's nice that it's always worked out."