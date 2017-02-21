European travel restrictions: Non-essential travel curbed

The European Union
Several European Union nations, including Belgium, France, Portugal and Finland, have announced new travel or entry regulations. This follows discussions among EU leaders about restricting nonessential trips across the bloc's internal borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus, particularly the mutant strains emerging from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. Though travel into the EU is already severely restricted, beginning Sunday January 24, anybody arriving from outside the EU — possible only for those with essential reasons — would have to have a test for COVID-19 before departure. To combat the virulent UK strain, the EU has already blocked all but freight or travelers on essential trips from entering the bloc from Britain.
Detailed information is available on the European Commission website.
Complete information and resources for each of the individual 27 EU member states is also available on the EU's Reopen EU website.
However, each EU country maintains its own standards for deciding whether and how citizens of third countries may enter if they are already in an EU or Schengen country. Each EU member state also decides and implements its own further measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, such as quarantines upon entry from another region or country. Local regulations also differ widely on various social distancing measures, curfews and mask-wearing requirements.
The EU's new measures come as coronavirus variants have spread across the continent
Understanding the EU coronavirus traffic light system
In order to provide travelers in Europe with a better overview of the corona infection situation and possible restrictions, the EU has introduced a coronavirus traffic light system . According to this, the EU is divided into green, orange and red zones. In addition, there is the color gray for regions from which not enough data are available. Currently, the color red dominates the continent.
If you still have to travel, the EU Commission's Re-open EU App can also help. It provides up-to-date information on the health situation, safety precautions, and travel restrictions for all EU countries and the members of the border-free Schengen area, which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.
Please note: The information listed here is not exhaustive, serves as a reference only and is subject to change at any time. All travelers to and within Europe, the EU and the Schengen Area are strongly advised to keep informed with the official guidance and regulations of local, state and national authorities of the relevant countries.
Europe's five most-visited countries: Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain
Germany, along with France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, is among the world's 10 most-visited countries, according to the UN World Tourism Organization. Travel to France, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom remain heavily restricted.
Germany
There is a ten-day quarantine requirement as well as a testing requirement when entering the country from foreign risk areas. TheGerman government has also imposed even stricter entry rules for more than 20 countries with particularly high infection rates, a large proportion of them in Europe, including popular vacation destinations such as Spain and Portugal.
Travelers arriving from high-risk or virus-variant areas, i.e., areas where highly contagious virus variants have spread (currently: Brazil, South Africa, Portugal, Ireland, Great Britain and Northern Ireland), even have to present a negative test result before entering the country. Only then are they allowed to board an aircraft. The same applies to buses, trains and ferries. In addition, there are the quarantine rules set individually by the 16 German states. Travelers are therefore well advised to inform themselves accordingly.
Throughout Germany a lockdown has been in effect since mid-December: Schools and daycare centers are largely closed, as are stores and restaurants. Private meetings are only allowed in one's own household and with a maximum of one other person. In places with a particularly high incidence (more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week), the radius of movement is restricted to 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) around the place of residence. Nighttime exit restrictions also apply in some states.
Read more: FAQs for travelers to Germany during the pandemic
One of the world's most recognizable landmarks, the Eiffel Tower, remains closed for the time being
France
The world's top tourism destination country by arrivals, France has continued to heavily restrict entry to foreign citizens. Complete information is available on the French Foreign Ministry website. In addition to travelers from non-EU countries, travelers from European countries must now also provide proof of a negative PCR test, which must not be older than 72 hours. There are exceptions for those who live in border areas and those transporting goods. France has already twice implemented strict curfews lasting weeks. With the virus mutation spreading in the UK, many experts are calling for a third lockdown. Stores and schools are largely open in France, while restaurants are closed. Across the country, a nighttime curfew is now in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Supermarkets close then, walking and outdoor sports are prohibited.
United Kingdom
A third lockdown is in effect across the United Kingdom to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant
People travelling to the UK must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before setting off. This may be taken up to three days before their journey begins. Even with the new testing requirements, travelers (including UK nationals) must still self-isolate for 10 days on arrival. People arriving from dozens of countries on the UK's list of travel corridors are no longer exempt from quarantine, following the decision to suspend them until at least February 15. All travelers must provide contact details and their UK address. However, the guidance differs for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
All travelers entering the UK, regardless of departure country or nationality, must complete a passenger locator form. The third lockdown is in effect across the UK until February 22. In England, people are not allowed to leave their homes without a valid reason. Schools, universities and all businesses not considered essential are closed.
Italy has extended its state of emergency until the end of April
Italy
The country has extended its state of emergency until April 30, and entry from abroad remains heavily restricted. Complete information is available at the Italian Foreign Ministry website. Entry from most of Europe is allowed but persons arriving from these countries must must report to the local health authorities on arrival and provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours. They are also required to fill in a self-declaration form. Arrivals from the United Kingdom (other than Italian residents) are banned until at least March 5, and until January 31, nobody who has been in or transited through Brazil in the last 14 days may enter Italy (not even Italian residents). In addition, flights to and from Brazil have been banned. In view of the continuing high number of new infections, a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is currently in effect for all of Italy. Museums, theaters, cinemas and tourist attractions remain closed. Only grocery stores, banks, the post office and pharmacies are open. Ski resorts are not scheduled to open until February 15 at the earliest.
Again a risk area: the Canary Island of Tenerife
Spain
The country permits unrestricted entry from the EU, the Schengen Area and a small list of third countries, but has suspended incoming flights from Great Britain since December 22. The country's official tourism website provides complete information and resources. Spain has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. A state of alert is in effect throughout the country until May 9, allowing autonomous communities (regions) to impose nighttime curfews and movement restrictions and limit gatherings, depending on the infection situation. As a result, different rules apply throughout the country. Restaurants are mostly allowed to either sell only outside or serve only outside. Many health clubs are closed, and theaters, concert halls and movie theaters are allowed to occupy only a fraction of their seats, if at all. Individual coronavirus hotspots are completely sealed off.
Find more information here.
In March 2020, the Austrian winter sports resort of Ischgl became the coronavirus infection hotspot in Europe
Recent travel restrictions in selected countries across the EU
Austria
Entry into Austria is possible in principle, but a ten-day quarantine obligation applies to all entrants from coronavirus risk areas. This currently affects all neighboring countries, including Germany. In general, digital registration has been mandatory since January 15, with the exception of regular commuters and transit travelers. In view of the rising coronavirus infection figures, a strict lockdown is in effect in Austria until February 8. Stores, museums and schools are closed, with only grocery stores, pharmacies and drugstores exempt. In stores and public transport, people older than 14 years must wear a FFP2 mask from January 25. The development of infection figures will determine whether retailers and museums will be allowed to reopen as planned from February 8 under strict conditions.
The Alpine country made headlines with the opening of its ski slopes on December 24. The images of people queuing at the lifts and crowded slopes triggered a wave of indignation. However, due to the quarantine rules for arrivals, the winter sports activities are mainly aimed at locals, who are urged to wear facemasks when queuing at the cable cars and lifts and to maintain social distancing.
Find more information here.
The Netherlands
The Dutch government "strongly advises" against all travel to the country unless it is strictly necessary, and has stepped up travel restrictions as of January 23. From this date on, people traveling to the Netherlands not only need a negative result of a PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival in Holland, but now also need a negative result of an antigen rapid test, or LAMP (loop mediated isothermal amplification) test taken within 4 hours before departure to the Netherlands. Furthermore, all travelers are expected to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in Holland. After five days of quarantine, you can choose to get tested for coronavirus. If you test negative, the quarantine is lifted.
Find more information here .
Faced with dramatically rising infection numbers, the Netherlands has imposed the toughest lockdown yet on its country since the pandemic began. Schools, most stores and restaurants are closed. Private contacts are limited to one person outside one's household. Since January 23, there has also been a nighttime curfew from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for the first time. In addition, the sale of alcohol and soft drugs is prohibited between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., as is consumption in public. Coffee shops must close at 8 p.m. This will initially apply until February 9.
Belgium is trying to stop the rise of infections by controlling travel into the country
Belgium
Starting on January 27, people traveling to and from Belgium will have to provide a valid reason — such as family duties, work or studies — to be allowed to cross Belgian borders.
Also beginning on Monday, January 25, all Belgians returning from Britain, South America or South Africa are required to quarantine for 10 days and take a PCR test on the first and seventh day after arrival. Additionally, non-residents who wish to come to Belgium will have to present two negative PCR tests, one before departure and one upon arrival.
Currently citizens and residents returning to Belgium must take a COVID-19 test on arrival, self-isolate for a week and then take another test. All other arriving passengers also need to show a negative test.
Find more information here.
Portugal's Algarve region, a popular tourist destination, has been declared a COVID-19 risk area
Portugal
Portugal has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. The mainland and the autonomous regions of the Azores and Madeira have been classified as high-risk areas since January 24. To stem the spread of the UK variant, flights to and from the United Kingdom have been suspended since January 23. Entry into Portugal via other routes is possible. Travelers need to provide personal information about their destination, reason for travel and their contact details during their stay in Portugal. The multilingual entry card is retained by the airlines. In Portugal daycare centers, schools and universities are closed, and the government has imposed a new nationwide lockdown with even stricter exit restrictions. This has been in force since January 20, initially for one month, and is intended to ensure that the British variant of the virus does not spread further. People are only allowed to leave the house for a valid reason. Restaurants and stores — except for those supplying food and basic daily needs — must remain closed.
Find more information here.
On some Greek islands the impossible is possible: vacations!
Greece
Greece was one of the first countries to open back up to tourism last summer. Entry into Greece is subject to online registration, and a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours old must be available. Through February 8, all travelers will be required to self-isolate for 7 days upon arrival. The Greek government has ordered a lockdown for the entire country, which has been extended until February 1. Masks are mandatory throughout the country, including outdoors. After months of shutdown, all stores have been allowed to receive customers again since January 18, but only one person per 25 square meters (269 square feet) of store space. On the other hand, a general curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. continues to apply. During the day, people are only allowed to leave their homes for a valid reason. Visit Greece provides a summary of all the important information.
Find more information here.
Ireland is considered a high-risk area due to the increase in the number of COVID infections
Ireland
The situation in Ireland is particularly dramatic. The Republic now has the highest number of new infections per capita in the world. After a temporary easing of the nationwide lockdown before Christmas, the infection figures there, fueled by the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, are rising unchecked, and severe restrictions are once again in place.
Ireland is currently under a national lockdown which will last until at least the end of January. The Irish government advises against all but essential travel. Anyone entering Ireland must present a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours old. In addition, all entrants, including Irish citizens and residents, are required to severely restrict their movements for 14 days after entry. Public transport capacity is reduced to 25%, and at peak times, use of public transport is reserved for essential workers. Travel outside a five-kilometer radius of residence and between counties is to be avoided. The wearing of masks is compulsory in stores and on public transport, with fines of up to €2,500 ($3,040) for non-compliance.
Find more information here .
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Israel suspends international flights
Israel is largely suspending its international flights for nearly a week. The flight suspension goes into effect at 00:00 local time on Tuesday (Jan. 26) and will remain in effect until Sunday. The measure is intended to prevent coronavirus strains from entering the country. Up to 40 percent of new cases in Israel are due to the British COVID-19 mutation.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Tourists allowed back into Sri Lanka - under conditions
Ten months after the border closure, international tourists can travel to Sri Lanka again. As confirmed by officials on Monday (Jan 18), travelers will be able to re-enter the island from Jan. 21 if they comply with strict security regulations, present a negative PCR test and stay in a quarantine hotel for 14 days.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Pompeii reopens to visitors
Despite extended coronavirus restrictions in Italy, as of Monday (Jan 18), museums and exhibitions in some regions will be able to reopen. This rule applies to the so-called Yellow Zones, where the coronavirus infection situation is less tense. Among others, the Archaeological Park in Pompeii is again able to receive visitors because it is located in the yellow region of Campania.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Despite pandemic, skiers rush to German resorts
It's snowing in the Alps and the lower German mountain ranges. Despite all appeals, people are drawn outdoors. In many places, the perfect winter sports conditions are leading to kilometer-long traffic jams, overcrowded parking lots and full slopes, like here in Winterberg. Many municipalities can no longer control the rush and are moving to seal off their ski areas.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Australians allowed quarentine-free travel to New Zealand again from 2021
New Zealand is setting up a "travel bubble" with neighboring Australia. After months of border closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Zealand will once again allow tourists from Australia to enter the country without quarantine requirements in the New Year. New Zealanders have been able to travel to Australia again since October without having to go into quarantine.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
After an eight-month break Aida Cruises launches cruise again
On Saturday (December 5) the first Aida cruise ship is scheduled to leave for a one-week trip to the Canary Islands. The ship, designed for 3300 passengers, will reportedly be 50 percent full. All passengers will need to provide a negative coronavirus test, no more than 72 hours old. On board, strict hygiene and distancing rules apply, and only guided shore excursions will be possible.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Australian airline to introduce obligatory vaccination
Australian airline Qantas wants to introduce compulsory vaccination for intercontinental flights. "We will require international travelers to be vaccinated before we allow them on board," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce stated. The general terms and conditions would be adjusted accordingly. Whether this will also be a requirement for domestic flights has not yet been decided.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Hong Kong and Singapore to launch 'travel bubble'
Both cities will launch a 'travel bubble' on November 22, which will allow people to move quarantine free in each direction, their governments announced on Wednesday (Nov 11), in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry. A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily bubble flight to the other.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Machu Picchu is open again
Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca city in the Peruvian Andes mountains, has reopened almost eight months after it was closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peruvian authorities organized an Inca ritual to mark the reopening. To allow for distancing, a maximum of 675 tourists per day are allowed to enter the old Inca city. That is less than a third of the normal number allowed.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Rio cancels its famous carnival parade for the first time in a century
Rio de Janeiro's famous annual Carnival spectacle will not go ahead in February. Organizers said the spread of the coronavirus in Brazil made it impossible to safely hold parades which with some seven million people celebrating are a cultural mainstay, tourism magnet and, for many, a source of livelihood. Brazil has the second highest death rate in the world after the United States and India.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany to enter a one-month lockdown
To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the German government has announced though new measures to start Monday, November 2. The new restrictions effect the travel business as overnight stays in hotels for tourist purposes will be banned, entertainment facilities such as theaters and cinemas will be closed as will bars and restaurants, which will only be allowed to offer take out services.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Nuremberg cancels Christmas market
The city announced on Monday (Oct.26) that this decision had been made in view of the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. The mayor explained that it was to be assumed that in the near future the Covid-19 traffic light in Nuremberg will change to dark red. "Against this background, we think it would be the wrong signal to go ahead with the annual Christkindlesmarkt Christmas market.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Canary Islands no longer a coronavirus risk area
The Canary Islands are no longer on the list of corona risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Thursday (Oct. 22). The abolition of the travel warning for the Canary Islands should above all please tour operators. For them, the islands off the coast of Africa with their year-round summer climate are one of the most important sources of hope for the winter season.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Cuba re-opens to international tourism
Starting October 15, some of the Caribbean state have been reopened for international flights, with Havana a notable exception. Every visitor is tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, and a team of doctors is available in every hotel. The German vacation airline Condor plans to offer flights to Cuba's most popular tourist destination, the Varadero peninsula, starting October 31.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Japan, South Korea among next in line for Australia travel bubble
Discussions are underway between Australia and low-risk countries across Asia and the Pacific to lift coronavirus travel restrictions, but the government has warned that travel to the US and Europe may not be an option until 2022. From Friday, Australia will open its international borders for the first time since March, allowing visitors from New Zealand to travel to the country quarantine-free.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Global cruise ship association to require coronavirus tests for all
The cruise industry has decided to make coronavirus testing mandatory for all guests and crew members aboard cruise ships. The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest such organization, announced on October 8 that passengers can only board ships by providing proof of a negative test result. All member shipping companies worldwide must now comply with this rule.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
German government declares all of Belgium and Iceland risk areas
In the wake of significant increases in coronavirus infection figures in Europe, Berlin has announced further EU countries as risk areas for travelers. In addition to Belgium and Iceland, additional areas of France and Great Britain, including all of Northern Ireland and Wales, were also classified as risk areas on September 30.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China
Thailand is to receive its first foreign vacationers when a flight from China arrives next week, marking the gradual restart of a vital tourism sector battered by coronavirus travel curbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first flight will carry some 120 tourists from Guangzhou, flying directly to the resort island of Phuket.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Taj Mahal reopens for tourists
India's most famous building was closed for six months, but since Monday ( September 21) it can be visited again, under strict restrictions. Only 5000 online tickets will be issued per day. There are temperature checks at the entrance. Selfies are allowed, group photos are prohibited. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is normally visited by 8 million people every year.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany extends travel warnings to include Budapest, Vienna, Amsterdam
The Foreign Ministry has reacted to higher numbers of coronavirus infections on September 16 by issuing further travel warnings, including Vienna and Budapest. The province of North Holland with Amsterdam as well as South Holland with the cities of The Hague and Rotterdam are also affected. New risk areas were also identified in the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, France, and Switzerland.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Historical sales losses in global tourism
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector has suffered a loss of 460 billion dollars (388 billion euros) from January to June, the World Tourism Organization reported in Madrid. The loss of sales was five times higher than during the international financial and economic crisis of 2009, and the total number of tourists worldwide fell by 65 percent in the first half of the year.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany issues further European travel warnings
Germany’s Foreign Office has warned against unnecessary tourism to Czech capital, Prague, and the Swiss cantons Geneva and Vaud (Vaud). This also applies to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, the French regions Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes (around Lyon), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (around Bordeaux) and Occitania (around Toulouse) as well as more Croatian Adriatic areas, such as the city of Dubrovnik.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Berlin to start 'differentiated system' for travel warnings
The German government has extended its travel warning for around 160 countries through September 30. The advisory applies to "third countries" — i.e. countries that are not members of the EU or associated with the Schengen area. From October 1st, a "differentiated system" will apply, in which individual travel and safety information will be given for each country.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Australia's borders to stay shut into December
Australia has extended its travel restrictions for a further three months. The borders will remain closed for visitors from abroad until at least December 17. However, the government announced that domestic travel will soon be allowed for residents of the country. An exception will be the state of Victoria, with its metropolis Melbourne, for which a lockdown has been in place since early July.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany extends global travel warning
The German government has extended the travel warning for around 160 countries outside the European Union by two weeks until September 14. A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry explained the move on Wednesday (Aug 26) with rising coronavirus infection rates. "The situation will not relax sufficiently by mid-September to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning," she said.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
First Mediterranean cruise has set sail
With 2,500 instead of 6,000 passengers, the MSC Grandiosa left the port of Genoa on August 16. Stops on the seven-day voyage include Naples, Palermo and Valletta. Passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus before boarding, and body temperature is to be checked on a daily basis. Rival cruise company Costa will not be offering Mediterranean cruises again until September.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany declares most of Spain high-risk area
Germany's health and interior ministries have agreed that all of Spain — apart from the Canary Islands — is now a high-risk area due to a surge in cases. Spain said it was closing night clubs across the country. Restaurants, bars and similar venues would need to close by 1 a. m. and would not be allowed to take in new guests after midnight.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
COVID-19 deals tourism in Berlin a heavy blow
In the first six months of 2020, 59% fewer tourists came to Berlin than in the previous year. The Statistics Office said on August 10 that 2.7 million guests had visited Berlin, the lowest number since 2004. The slump was even worse for foreign tourists: two thirds stayed away. Since June, the figures have been recovering and are at 30 to 40% of the previous year.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Compulsory COVID-19 tests on entry into Germany
Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area must take a coronavirus test from August 8, after an order by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Currently, many countries are classified as risk areas, including the United States and Brazil. In the European Union, Luxembourg, the Belgian region of Antwerp and the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre were risk areas as of early August.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Setback for cruise holidays
Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has stopped all cruises on August 3 until further notice after an outbreak of the coronavirus on one of its ships. At least 40 passengers and crew members on the Roald Amundsen tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, German cruise line Aida Cruises has also postponed its planned restart due to the lack of necessary permits.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Nepal reopens Mount Everest for climbers amid COVID-19
Despite coronavirus uncertainty, Nepal has reopened Mount Everest for the autumn trekking and climbing season. To boost the struggling tourism sector the government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17. The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Amsterdam wants fewer weekend visitors
Concerned over a possible second wave of coronavirus, Amsterdam has requested that tourists not visit the Dutch capital on weekends. Potential day-trippers should come between Monday and Thursday, the city said on July 23. The tourist influx has swelled to such a degree that recommended social distancing of 1.5 meters between people is currently not possible in the city center.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Crowd management in alpine idyll
In order to manage tourist throngs amid the pandemic, Bavaria's Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger is planning a live digital guiding system for visitors. Clogged streets, wild campers and overcrowding on hiking trails in the Alps — this brings popular regions such as Lake Tegernsee (photo) to their limits. The live update system is primarily intended to redirect day-trippers to less full areas.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Flights overshadowed by fear
Holiday flights within Europe are on the move again, with passengers sitting close together. According to an opinion poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 62% of those questioned are afraid of being infected by passengers in the next seat. This was identified by IATA as the main reason for the decline in willingness to travel, which is now only 45%.
Author: Andreas Kirchhoff, Susan Bonney-Cox