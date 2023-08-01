European cities blighted by overtourism
Cities like Amsterdam and Rome boast fantastic architecture and culture, but attract so many tourists that locals are suffering. Here are some of the European cities experiencing overtourism.
Venice
Venice is one of the most scenic cities in Europe. Unfortunately, this beauty has cost it dearly, as millions of tourists flood into the city every year, crowding out residents. In a bid to ease the pressure, city authorities are considering an entry fee for day-trippers, many of whom disembark from massive cruise ships. Venice has seen regular anti-tourist protests in recent years.
Florence
Florence is another city many tourists find hard to resist thanks to its beautiful Renaissance architecture and world-class museums. The downside, however, is that visitors will struggle to come across locals, as much of the inner city is overrun by tourists. Florentine authorities and residents are desperate to fight overtourism.
Rome
It is rare to have Rome's Spanish Steps (pictured), or any other famous landmark, to yourself. The Italian city's many historical and cultural attractions make it a veritable tourist magnet — in 2019, Rome recorded some 26 million overnight stays. Authorities have sought to better manage the masses by restricting access to the Trevi Fountain and not allowing people to sit on the Spanish Steps.
Prague
Whether sampling famous Czech beer, strolling across Charles Bridge (pictured) or simply absorbing its great atmosphere, the Czech capital offers plenty to see and do. Unfortunately, the city of 1.3 million people received some 7 to 8 million annual tourists per year before the pandemic. Although recent visitor figures are lower due to COVID-19, many locals are tired of the masses.
Dubrovnik
Dubrovnik has become a household name ever since it featured in the television series "Game of Thrones." Its picturesque UNESCO-listed old town is certainly special. Yet over the years, visitor numbers have overwhelmed the small town, rising steeply from 500,000 people in 2011 to 1.5 million in 2019. Authorities have considered restricting access to the historic center.
Amsterdam
Amsterdam has been plagued by overtourism for years, owing to its reputation as a heaven for hedonists. Many locals are exasperated and feel their quality of life is being diminished by hordes of tourists clogging the city's streets. In response, the city began banning the consumption of alcohol in certain areas and plans to do the same with cannabis. Some 18 million tourists are expected in 2023.
Barcelona
In 2019, Barcelona received a record 12 million visitors, even though its population is just 1.6 million people. Although the COVID-19 pandemic led to a considerable drop in visitor numbers, many are fed up with mass tourism and its impact on the urban fabric. In 2022, the city introduced restrictions on guided tours of central Barcelona. A cap on inner-city accommodations exists too.
Lisbon
Before the pandemic, somewhere between 4 to 6 million tourists descended on Lisbon every year. It's a staggering figure given that Portugal's capital is home to just half a million people. Mass tourism exerts tremendous pressure on the housing sector, with scores of apartments converted into holiday rentals and low-wage earners forced out of popular districts like the Alfama neighbourhood.