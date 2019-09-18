Europa League live: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arsenal

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest +++

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Arsenal (18:55 CEST)

— Is tonight the night that Frankfurt's run finally ends?

— Worthy of noting that Gladbach and Wolfsburg are also in action tonight. Gladbach host Wolfsberger, while Wolfsburg (shame they weren't in the same group - wolf pack potential and all that) host Ukrainian side Oleksandriya. A good night for Scrabble points I think.

— TEAMS! Frankfurt might look a little different than below tonight, but I fancy Kostic and Da Costa to be the wingbacks in a 5-2-1-2 formation. Seen it before and just think that makes the most sense based on the players in the starting XI. Interesting that Hütter has gone for Dost instead of Paciencia. I think he expects the big man to cause some trouble for a vulnerable Arsenal defense.

As for Arsenal, there are some surprises in this team. Emiliano Martinez starts in goal ahead of Leno (huge call that, I think). Also, Emile Smith Rowe, he of the famously brief loan spell at RB Leipzig, also starts, as does 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka. Then bench has options (Ceballos, Nelson and Pepe just to name three), but this is a young and brave choice by Unai Emery.

Frankfurt XI: Trapp - Kostic, Abraham, Hasebe, Hinteregger, Da Costa - Kohr, Sow - Kamada - Dost, Silva

Arsenal XI: Martinez - Chambers, Mustafi, David Luiz, Kolasinac - Xhaka, Torreira - Smith Rowe, Willock, Saka - Aubameyang

— While the national debate about goalkeepers is focused on Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer, there are two other keepers playing tonight. Bernd Leno and Kevin Trapp are two solid keepers, capable of magic moments, but both perhaps suffer from being in the shadow of Neuer and ter Stegen. It's a tough world out there for German goalkeepers.

— One thing I'm looking forward to tonight is Frankfurt's choreography. Part of their magical adventure last season was the very public connection between their supporters and the team along the way. It was quite the story, and they start a new one all over again tonight. I, for one, can't wait to see what the stadium will look like later.

— Arsenal is the opposition tonight. A side that still hasn't quite managed to keep up with England's leading teams, often hampered by defensive blunders and teams missing just one or two pieces. They do have an impressive attack, even if Lacazette and Özil are not in the squad tonight. One man that is playing is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and our man Janek Speight has written this lovely piece about how different the striker is as he returns to Germany for the first time.

— Good evening! It's Thursday night, which means Eintracht Frankfurt are in European action. After last season's incredible rollercoaster ride of a tournament for Frankfurt, one that ended in the semifinals to eventual winners Chelsea, the Bundesliga side are keen to prove that that was no fluke. Having lost Haller, Jovic and Rebic though, this isn't the same team as last season. Tonight, we'll get the first chance to see whether it's still a team capable of competing in Europe.