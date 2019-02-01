 Euromaxx | Euromaxx | DW | 01.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

Euromaxx

Europe in all its diversity and fascination – that's what Euromaxx brings to the screen. Once a week, DW's magazine offers its international viewers absorbing insights into European culture and lifestyle.

DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo)

Euromaxx reports on Europe with powerful images and exciting stories: architecture and adventure, cultural and culinary explorations, land and lifestyle, modern fashion and music, big names and big events. The TV magazine presents this diversity once a week: 26 minutes packed with interesting reports and portraits. All across Europe, Euromaxx tracks down extraordinary topics and surprises its viewers regularly with captivating stories. Euromaxx is television fare for connoisseurs!

Euromaxx comes to you right from the heart of Germany's capital. We broadcast our magazine from a state-of-the-art studio in Berlin using the latest design trends and innovations in a blend of real-life settings and augmented reality.

Euromaxx made DW the very first TV broadcaster to produce a full-fledged TV magazine reporting on lifestyle and culture in Europe. Through it, Germany's international broadcaster shows viewers the world over a modern Germany as part of a Europe growing together and emphasizes yet again its role as a mediator and facilitator of international dialogue. Euromaxx is produced in German, English, Spanish and Arabic.

Euromaxx has won numerous international television awards. In 2017, the program's design concept received the prestigious Red Dot Award as well as an honor from the German Design Award.

Previously, the program had won the Hot Bird TV Award in Venice and several accolades at the New York Festivals, the WorldFest in Houston and the WorldMediaFestival in Hamburg.

On the social networks, Euromaxx continues to offer engaging content and inspiring stories: web videos, photo galleries, cartoons and live videos can be viewed on Facebook under “DW-Euromaxx“ facebook.com/dw.euromaxx  and on Instagram under “dw_euromaxx“. In addition, the English-language YouTube channel “DW Euromaxx“  provides yet more stories and exciting reports available for viewing on demand any time.

The Deutsche Welle television lineup focuses on news and information and goes out worldwide by satellite and through partner stations. It's picked up by cable networks and hotels. The programming may be called up as livestream and video-on-demand.

WWW links

Euromaxx on YouTube

Euromaxx on Instagram

All Euromaxx videos on dw.com  

Euromaxx on YouTube

Related content

Collien Ulmen-Fernandes

Collien Ulmen-Fernandes 01.02.2019

Whether it’s great entertainment, cool comedy or in-depth reporting - Collien Ulmen-Fernandes feels at home in many genres. The TV presenter and actress is as multifaceted as Euromaxx!

DW Euromaxx Moderatorin Meike Krüger (Teaser)

Meike Krüger 01.02.2019

You can see Meike Krüger's enthusiasm for European culture when you read her CV. Or just enjoy Euromaxx with her.

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn Sharma 01.02.2019

German-Indian actress and presenter Evelyn Sharma is a Bollywood star. Born and raised in Germany, she now divides her time between Mumbai and Germany.

Advertisement

Film

film still from Who will write our history, a man standing at a table, rolling a document (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Wloch)

How secret diarists of the Warsaw Ghetto fought against Nazi lies

In her documentary "Who Will Write Our History," director Roberta Grossman pays homage to the Jewish creators of a secret archive in the Warsaw Ghetto. The film is to be released worldwide on Holocaust Remembrance Day. 

Books

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch." 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Culture

Security guards open a door to reveal Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci (picture-alliance/AP Photo/S. Wenig)

Da Vinci's masterpieces: A closer look

Leonardo da Vinci's works are among the most famous in art history. The authenticity of certain pieces is still a topic of discussion today. The master himself was more interested in science than in painting. 

Digital Culture

DW Sendung Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Picnic"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Picnic". 