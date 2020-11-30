Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Eurogroup was established as an instrument for eurozone governments to coordinate their policies and consult each other on political and economic matters.
The current president of the Eurogroup is Jeroen Dijsselbloem from the Netherlands. This page collates recent DW content on the group's activities.
The EU, Eurogroup and member states have put forward several proposals to deal with the economic cost of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But some are more controversial than others. DW examines the options on the table.
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem has come under increasing pressure over comments he made about debt-ridden nations playing fast and loose with their money. Italy and Portugal have called for his resignation.