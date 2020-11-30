Visit the new DW website

Eurogroup

The Eurogroup was established as an instrument for eurozone governments to coordinate their policies and consult each other on political and economic matters.

The current president of the Eurogroup is Jeroen Dijsselbloem from the Netherlands. This page collates recent DW content on the group's activities.

30.11.2020, Belgien, Brüssel: Paschal Donohoe (l), Eurogruppenchef, spricht während einer Online-Pressekonferenz im Anschluss an eine Videokonferenzsitzung der Eurogruppe im Hauptsitz des Europäischen Rates, an der er virtuell teilnimmt, in Anwesenheit von Paolo Gentiloni, EU-Wirtschaftskommissar. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP Pool/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Eurozone finance ministers agree on bailout fund reform 30.11.2020

The long-awaited reforms come against the backdrop of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main aim is to ease access to credit lines for member states during times of financial and economic crisis.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 8, 2019, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe gestures during a photo call prior to presenting his Budget 2020 to parliament, at Government Buildings in Dublin. - Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe submitted his candidacy on June 25, 2020 to head the Eurogroup, which brings together the eurozone finance ministers. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP)

Ireland's Paschal Donohoe voted new chief of Eurogroup 09.07.2020

Donohoe will seek to help guide the eurozone through what is predicted to be the bloc's deepest recession in almost a century. As the pandemic ravages economies worldwide, he has vowed to promote sustainable growth.

07.04.2020 Lisbon, Portugal - April 7, 2020 Mario Centeno, President of the Eurogroup Eurogroup President Mario Centeno during a video call at the Portuguese Ministry of Finance in Lisbon. | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

EU ministers make breakthrough on coronavirus economic response 09.04.2020

Finance ministers of eurozone countries reached an "excellent accord" on fighting the pandemic-triggered recession. Europe has proven itself to be "a match" for the crisis, said French representative Bruno La Maire.
2020-04-07 15:20:21 Der niederländische Minister Wopke Hoekstra hat während einer Videokonferenz mit den EU-Finanzministern in Den Haag, Niederlande, 7. April 2020, darüber gesprochen, mit welchen Mitteln der wirtschaftliche Schlag der Koronakrise absorbiert werden sollte. ANP BART MAAT |

EU fails to agree on coronavirus recovery deal  08.04.2020

EU leaders are torn between options to save member states' economies from the fallout of the pandemic. Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said he is committed to a robust recovery plan.
(111206) -- BRUSSELS, Dec. 6, 2011 () --Pedestrians pass a statue holding the symbol of euro, outside the European Parliament building in Brussels, capital of Belgium, Dec. 6, 2011. EU leaders will gather during this week's summit in Brussels, struggle to forge an accord on ways to tackle the region's debt crisis. (/Zhou Lei)(zl) |

ESM, Coronabonds or 'Marshall Plan:' How the EU could manage the Coronavirus fallout 07.04.2020

The EU, Eurogroup and member states have put forward several proposals to deal with the economic cost of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But some are more controversial than others. DW examines the options on the table.

No more bailouts for Greece 22.06.2018

With more than 300 billion euros in rescue funds for Greece, the bailout isn’t just a success story for Athens but for the EU as well.
04.2018 Eisenwarenhändler Giorgos Tsiakmakis macht weiter bis es nicht mehr geht (Thessaloniki, Greichenland)

Despite the data, little relief felt by ordinary Greeks 26.04.2018

The soundings from Greek politicians have been positive ahead of an important meeting of EU finance ministers this Friday. It's a different story for struggling business people in the debt-saddled country,

ARCHIV 2015 *** FILE epa04814689 Protesters hold a Greek and a EU flag outside the parliament during a rally demanding Greece to remain in the Eurozone in Athens, Greece, 22 June 2015. EPA/SIMELA PANTZARTZI dpa (zu dpa: Gläubiger zurück in Athen: Bewährungsprobe für Griechenland vom 09.04.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/S. Pantzartzi

Greece secures billions as bailout enters final stages 23.01.2018

Eurozone finance ministers have reached a "political agreement" to grant Greece €6.7 billion in bailout money. The ministers praised Greece's progress, putting it on track to leave its bailout program this year.
04.12.2017 Portugal's Finance Minister Mario Centeno and president of the Eurogroup speaks at the at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Eurozone finance ministers pick Portuguese as their new leader 04.12.2017

Mario Centeno has been elected as the new Eurogroup president, with the finance ministers praising him for his balancing act between growth and budget discipline that earned him a comparison with football star Ronaldo.

Euro finance ministers meet in Tallinn 15.09.2017

Eurozone members have begun two days of informal talks. They have a lot to discuss - from reforms of the way the euro area is run to risk-sharing mechanisms such as a proposed European Monetary Fund.

German foreign minister Gabriel demands debt relief for Greece 22.05.2017

Shortly before an Eurogroup meeting, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel demanded debt relief for Greece. Indirectly, Gabriel is standing up against fellow German cabinet minister Wolfgang Schäuble.

10.10.2016 Pressekonferenz in Luxemburg zur Hilfe für Griechenland Jeroen Dijsselbloem, niederländischer Finanzminister, Chef der Eurogruppe DW/B. Riegert

Dijsselbloem in hot water after eurozone nations 'booze and women' charges 22.03.2017

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem has come under increasing pressure over comments he made about debt-ridden nations playing fast and loose with their money. Italy and Portugal have called for his resignation.
ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 23: The national flag of Greece and the flag of the European Union fly above a government building ahead of the general election on Sunday on January 23, 2015 in Athens, Greece. According to the latest opinion polls, the left-wing Syriza party are poised to defeat Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' conservative New Democracy party in the election, which will take place on Sunday. European leaders fear that Greece could abandon the Euro, write off some of its national debt and put an end to the country's austerity by renegotiating the terms of its bailout if the radical Syriza party comes to power. Greece's potential withdrawal from the eurozone has become known as the 'Grexit'. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) © Getty Images/M.Cardy

Greece finance minister rejects IMF findings on economy 08.02.2017

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos has said an IMF report on the Greek economy 'fails to do justice' to the country's potential. The Athens government remains deadlocked with lenders over its multibillion debt bailout.
Dutch Finance Minister and president of Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem (L) talks with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (R) next to a Greek advisor during an Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg on October 10, 2016. Greece has delivered the reforms necessary to unlock 2.8 billion euros in rescue loans from its massive third bailout, the European Commission's top economics affairs official said on October 10, 2016. / AFP / JOHN THYS (Photo credit should read JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Eurogroup chief says Greece short term debt relief talks to resume 24.12.2016

Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has said talks about initial Greek debt relief measures are to resume. Discussions were halted after Athens decided to pay pensioners a Christmas bonus.

ATHENS, GREECE - JANUARY 23: The national flag of Greece and the flag of the European Union fly above a government building ahead of the general election on Sunday on January 23, 2015 in Athens, Greece. According to the latest opinion polls, the left-wing Syriza party are poised to defeat Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' conservative New Democracy party in the election, which will take place on Sunday. European leaders fear that Greece could abandon the Euro, write off some of its national debt and put an end to the country's austerity by renegotiating the terms of its bailout if the radical Syriza party comes to power. Greece's potential withdrawal from the eurozone has become known as the 'Grexit'. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) © Getty Images/M.Cardy

Eurozone ministers reach agreement on bailout for Greece 25.05.2016

Eurozone finance ministers have struck a deal allowing Greece to access a fresh round of bailout money, after a marathon round of talks. Negotiations were tough and contentious, according to diplomats.
09.05.2016++++ Dutch Finance Minister and chair of the eurogroup finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem smiles as he rings a bell to open an EU eurogroup meeting at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday May 9, 2016. European finance ministers gathered in Brussels Monday for talks aimed at breaking the deadlock over whether to provide more aid to bolster Greece's shattered economy and forgive some of its debts. (c) picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Vanden Wijngaert

Eurogroup chief sees no Greek debt deal without IMF 24.05.2016

Ahead of a meeting of eurozone finance minister, the head of the group, Jeroen Dijsselbloem has said Greece's latest bailout package would need the participation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
