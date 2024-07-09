  1. Skip to content
Euro 2024: Spain beat France 2-1 to reach final

July 9, 2024

Spain have reached the Euro 2024 final after Lamine Yamal became the youngest ever goal scorer in an international tournament.

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024, semi-final match at the Munich Football Arena, Germany
Lamine Yamal, at just 16 years of age, scored his first goal for Spain at an international tournamentImage: Bradley Collyer/empics/picture alliance

Spain beat France 2-1 to reach the final of Euro 2024 as 16-year-old Lamine Yamal struck a wonder goal to become the youngest ever to score in a UEFA Euro tournament.

Didier Deschamps' side took an early lead in Munich, picking up their first goal from open play, as captain Kylian Mbappe's cross was headed in by Randal Kolo Muani at the back post.

However, favorites Spain struck back through Yamal who cut inside before curling a swerving shot into off the left post.

And, the comeback was complete four minutes later as Dani Olmo drove into the box before striking his third goal of the competition.

Spain will play the winners of the second semifinal between England and the Netherlands at the showpiece final on Sunday in Berlin.

More to come...