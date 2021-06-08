Euro 2020: Sweden record two positive COVID-19 cases

Two Sweden players in their Euro squad have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their opener against Spain next week.

Dejan Kulusevski "will not be available for the game against Spain, as it appears today," Sweden coach Janne Andersson told a press conference.

Fellow midfielder Mattias Svanberg has also tested positive, it was later announced.

Sweden play Spain in Group E on Monday in Seville.

Spain already knew they would be without captain Sergio Busquets for the game after he also caught the virus.

The Netherlands left goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen out of their Euro squad last week after he tested positive. Toni Kroos is in Germany's squad after recovering from the virus.

mlm/afp