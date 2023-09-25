  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Hollywood strike
NASA expedition
BusinessChina

EU tells China spy and sanction laws could spook investors

September 25, 2023

The EU's trade chief has told China that its security laws and politicized business environment risk alienating investors. Beijing's apparent support for Moscow has not helped either, he added.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wl4M
A truck drives past containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai
Dombrovskis was expected to express concern about the imbalance in trade between China and the EUImage: Aly Song/REUTERS

European Union Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis on Monday said companies from within the bloc were increasingly questioning their future in China after recent legal and political developments.

The warning that China needs to do more to reduce the perception of risk came ahead of a high-level trade dialogue in Beijing.

What did the trade chief say?

Dombrovskis said tight security laws and a more "politicized" business environment have left European companies unsure of their legal obligations when operating in China.

As a result, he said in a speech at Beijing's Tsinghua University, some questioned their future in the world's second-largest economy.

A new foreign relations law partly aimed at beating foreign sanctions, plus a recent update to anti-espionage laws, were "great concern to our business community," Dombrovskis said.

"Their ambiguity allows too much room for interpretation. This means European companies struggle to understand their compliance obligations: a factor that significantly decreases business confidence and deters new investments in China," the commissioner warned.

"The EU and China both benefited immensely from being open to the world," he said.

"European companies still want to invest here — but only if the conditions are right."

China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions

Beijing's tacit support for its ally Russia amid the war in Ukraine was also a big factor in "reputational risk" for China, Dombrovskis warned.

Questions for both sides

Dombrovskis was expected to express concerns to Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at a high-level economic and trade on Monday, including EU displeasure over trade imbalances.

Chinese customs data shows the EU's trade deficit with China widened to $276.6 billion in 2022, starkly up from $208.4 billion a year earlier.

Dombrovskis' four-day trip began on Saturday. It follows an EU Chamber of Commerce report that showed business confidence was at one of its lowest levels in years.

The visit also follows Brussels' decision to investigate Beijing's electric car subsidies. The probe could see the EU impose punitive tariffs on vehicles deemed to be sold at an unfairly low price.

The Chinese commerce ministry has condemned the EU's actions as "naked protectionism." It said the measures would hurt China-EU economic and trade relations.

At the same time, China was expected to press Dombrovskis to defend the EU's de-risking strategy.

With Europe aware of the damage caused by its past dependence on Russian oil and gas, the EU is increasingly seeking to pivot away from China for some raw materials and components.

rc/fb (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ethnic Armenians from the first group of about 30 people from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia lineup waiting to be temporarily checked into a hotel in Goris, the town in Syunik region, Armenia, Sunday, September 24, 2023

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers unload bags of rice from the back of a delivery truck

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

Guinea-Bissau marks 50 rocky years of independence

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

President Bashar Assad arrives in Hangzhou, China, on a red carpet, flanked by suits

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

Assad seeks Xi's help to end Syria's isolation

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

One year later: Italy's Meloni moves toward the middle

One year later: Italy's Meloni moves toward the middle

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

NASA OSIRIS-REx spacecraft Rückkehr

NASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desert

NASA capsule with asteroid sample lands in Utah desert

ScienceSeptember 24, 202301:59 min
More from North America
Go to homepage