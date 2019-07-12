EU penalizes Turkey over Cyprus offshore drilling

The European Union agreed political and financial sanctions against Turkey on Monday as a punishment for Ankara's persistence in gas drilling operations off Cyprus, despite repeated warnings from the bloc.

The EU's head of foreign affairs, Federica Mogherini, said that "conclusions on Turkey have been adopted and they will be made public in the coming hours."

The details should me made available later on Monday and are expected to involve a reduction in EU funding for Turkey as well as stalling negotiations with the EU over possible accession.

In recent weeks the bloc has become increasingly frustrated with Ankara's refusal to heed warnings after what the EU viewed as "illegal" gas drilling in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.

Significant gas reserves

Turkey sent two vessels to carry out the practice after they discovered significant gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, off the Cypriot coast.

Cyprus has been divided into the Republic of Cyprus, where people speak Greek, and a northern part under Turkish military control since 1974 when Turkey invaded in response to a coup by a Greek military junta. The Turkish part is only recognized by Ankara, the predominantly Greek south is part of the EU.

jsi/ng (AFP)

