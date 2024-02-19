EU opens TikTok probe over child protection

The European Union has opened an investigation into TikTok over alleged breaches of child protection rules.

"Today we open an investigation into TikTok over suspected breach of transparency & obligations to protect minors," said the EU's Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

"As a platform which reaches millions of children and young people, TikTok has a particular role to play in the protection of minors online."

The investigation into the Chinese-owned app is one of the first to take place under the EU's new Digital Services Act. Last year, the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, was also the subject of an investigation for not doing enough to combat disinformation.

In the case of TikTok, the investigation is set to focus on advertising, access to platform data and measures taken to protect users from harmful content. In particular, the EU Commission wants to determine whether TikTok's algorithm can lead to addiction.

The investigation will also look into the effect of TikTok videos on radicalization processes, and whether or not the platform ensures that minors are "effectively" protected from inappropriate content.

The DSA requires platforms to manage various risks, including to mental well-being and the rights of children. It also forbids using minors' personal data to show them targeted ads.

If TikTok is found to have breached the DSA's risk mitigation rules, it could face fines as high as 6% of its global annual revenue.

Since coming into effect in April last year, the DSA has jurisdiction over 22 online services with over 45 million active users each per month in the EU.

Since Saturday, the law has also been applicable to all online platforms, internet providers and hosting organizations, including smaller and nationally limited services.

According to TikTok's own figures from April 2023, the app has around 136 million active users per month, and is particularly popular among young people.

mf/nm (dpa, Reuters)