EU lawmakers approve new rules to limit spending

Brussels has spent two years negotiating reforms. which aim to boost investment while controlling debt levels of member states.

European Union lawmakers on Tuesday approved a reform of the bloc's budgetary rules aimed at reigning in spending.

The new rules still need to be endorsed by the bloc's 27 member states.

The EU's economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said that the new rules are "more flexible, more growth oriented, more credible in their implementation."

He said that the reform was a "good compromise."

More to come...