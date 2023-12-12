EU honors Iran protest icon Amini with Sakharov Prize

The European Parliament has given the EU's Sakharov Prize to the late Iranian protest figure Jina Mahsa Amini and a freedom movement associated with her. Tehran blocked Amini's family from attending.

The European Parliament on Tuesday paid tribute to young Iranian Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini, whose death in custody sparked widespread protests.

Lawmakers presented the European Union's Sakharov Prize to Amini who died aged 22 while being held by Iran's religious police for allegedly breaching Iran's mandatory headscarf law.

The prize also went to the broader "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement that arose after her death, some members of which were present for the solemn award ceremony.

What was said in the parliament

"This year's Sakharov Prize serves as a tribute to all the brave and defiant women, men and young people in Iran who, despite coming under increasing pressure, are continuing the push for change," said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Metsola lamented the fact that Amini's family was not allowed to attend the award ceremony at one of the parliament's plenary sessions. Her mother, father and brother were detained at Tehran Airport last Friday while on their way to collect the accolade at the parliament in Strasbourg. Authorities later confiscated their pasports and barred them from flying.

"They are under a travel ban imposed by the Iranian regime. Their treatment is another example of what the people of Iran face every day," Metsola said.

"Let me say that the courage and resilience of Iranian women in their fight for justice, liberty and human rights will not be stopped. Their voices cannot be silenced and while they are not here today, their presence will be felt."

Other representatives picked up the prize after Amini's parents and brother were blocked from traveling Image: Jean-Francois Badias/AP Photo/picture alliance

The Iranian women's rights activists Afsoon Najafi and Mersedeh Shahinkar received the prize alongside Amini family lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht. Najafi is Amini's sister and lives in exile.

Wave of protests prompts crackdown

Amini's death sparked major protests as well as the global movement that has demanded the end of the Muslim cleric-led government in Tehran and its imposition of headscarves on women.

Iranian security forces cracked down on the protests domestically, killing hundreds and detaining thousands.

While the demonstrations ebbed away early this year, there are still widespread signs of discontent.

For several months after Amini's death, women were seen to openly flaunt the headscarf rule in Tehran and other cities. The granting of the Sakharov Prize to Amini demonstrate's European support for the protest movement.

The EU award was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms.

It is named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The award is the latest global recognition for the women challenging Iran's cleric-run government after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi.

rc/ab (AFP, dpa)