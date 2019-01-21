 EU fines Mastercard more than half a billion euros | News | DW | 22.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU fines Mastercard more than half a billion euros

The EU has fined Mastercard €570 million for limiting competition between banks offering cheaper payment fees. The European Commission said Mastercard's actions harmed consumers and retailers in the bloc.

The Mastercard logo (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/R. Drew)

The European Commission on Tuesday fined Mastercard €570 million ($648 million) for preventing retailers from looking for better card payment terms at banks around Europe.

The Commission, which monitors competition, said that Mastercard's rules prior to 2015 forced retailers to pay certain bank fees in the country they are located rather than let them shop around.

Read more: Times change but German obsession with cash endures

Mastercard, which also controls the Maestro brand, is the second-largest credit card program in Europe.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that "By preventing merchants from shopping around for better conditions offered by banks in other member states, Mastercard's rules artificially raised the costs of card payments, harming consumers and retailers in the EU."

Watch video 42:34
Now live
42:34 mins.

A World without Money

A breach of anti-trust rules

When a customer pays a retailer with a credit card, the store's bank pays a fee to the cardholder's bank. The retailer's bank then passes this fee on to the store, which increases costs for customers.

Prior to 2015, the level of these "interchange fees" varied widely across Europe, but Mastercard's rules at the time required banks receiving card payments to apply the fee set in their home country.

"This led to higher prices for retailers and consumers, to limited cross-border competition and to an artificial segmentation of the single market," the EU Commission said.

Read more: Are credit card companies financing US mass shootings?

"On this basis, the Commission concluded that Mastercard's rules prevented retailers from benefiting from lower fees and restricted competition between banks cross border, in breach of EU anti-trust rules," the Commission added.

The Commission said the infringement ended after Mastercard changed its rules following the introduction of the Interchange Fee Regulation.

The fine would have been higher, but Brussels reduced the amount by 10 percent to thank Mastercard for cooperating.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Going Cashless

law/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Are credit card companies financing US mass shootings?

A 'New York Times' investigation found that credit cards were used to fund the majority of a decade's mass shootings. In some cases, the perpetrators used credit to buy weapons they could not otherwise have afforded. (24.12.2018)  

Times change but German obsession with cash endures

"Do you accept cards?" If you’re asking in Germany, there’s a good chance that the answer is no. The country has a curiously low cashless rate. Can the European economic powerhouse’s aversion to plastic payment continue? (10.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

A World without Money  

Going Cashless  

Related content

Europa Theresa May EU Union Jack Flagge

Brexit Diaries 51: Britain, European Union square off anew 08.01.2019

It's a new year, and nothing has changed. Read all about Benedict Cumberbatch's Uncivil War, a taxpayer-funded traffic jam, a shady shipping deal, and more dire economic news in this week's Brexit Diaries.

Weinflasche Romanee Conti

Illiquid liquid: Fine wine for volatile times? 14.01.2019

In 2018, fine wine proved to be one of the best investments there was. But how long can the exclusive Burgundy and Bordeaux bubble last when traditional markets tumble in tough times?

Großbritannien BMW Fabrik für Minis in Cowley

German businesses watch Brexit with bated breath 15.01.2019

German companies are closely following all developments that might give them an idea of exactly how the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. Soft or hard Brexit — that's the question yet to be answered.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 