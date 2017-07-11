EU fines German carmakers over alleged cartel activities

The European Commission on Thursday said major German carmakers breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition on clean emissions for new diesel cars.

The Commission fined BMW and Volkswagen (VW) Group €875 million ($1 billion).

The EU's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, said Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, "possessed the technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond what was legally required under EU emission standards.

The Audi and Porsche brands belong to the VW group.

Vestager added that by avoiding competition on the technology, consumers were denied the opportunity to buy less polluting cars.

"Today's decision is about how legitimate technical cooperation went wrong," Vestager said.

Daimler was not fined, as it revealed the collusion to the Commission, and cooperated with an investigation.

What technology did the carmakers collude on?

The penalties are related to the development of technology using "Adblue" or urea, which is added to an exhaust gas stream to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

