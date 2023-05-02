  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control sign board
The ECDC said it had identified four areas where lessons had been learnedImage: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
HealthEurope

EU disease agency publishes COVID-19 insights

1 hour ago

The ECDC said the COVID-19 pandemic had taught "valuable lessons" and stressed that there needs to be better preparation for future health crises.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qmgr

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Tuesday published its conclusions drawn from the coronavirus pandemic.

The EU health authority said it had identified four areas where lessons had been learned.

These areas included investment in public health, preparation for the next health crisis, risk communication and community engagement and Collection and analysis of data and evidence.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us valuable lessons, and it is important to review and assess our actions to determine what worked and what didn't," said ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.

Some of the ECDC findings

The ECDC report highlighted the critical need for enough trained public health staff and said there needed to be continual capacity assessments of the health workforce needs.

Health care workers had been placed under significant pressure for extended periods of time which "resulted in significant burnout." This caused staff to leave or led to a decreased capacity to work. The ECDC said there needed to be continued investment in workforce capacity and work to recruit and retain skilled health professionals.

The ECDC pointed out that in many EU/EEA countries, the public health workforce was depleted during the financial crisis between 2008 and 2014 which would have contributed to there not being enough healthcare workers when the pandemic took hold.

The ECDC report said there was a need for updated and scalable preparedness plans and recommended developing planning, sharing national preparedness plans and conducting simulated exercises as some of follow-up actions.

Risk communication and community engagement were highlighted as key challenges throughout the pandemic and it was determined that communication capacity between the public and the media needed to be strengthened.

The ECDC said digital systems had helped surveillance of the pandemic and that those measures would continue to be used.

COVID-19 vaccines — a lot left to do

The global pandemic

On December 31, 2019, a cluster of pneumonia cases of unknown origin was reported in Wuhan, China.

This was the beginning of what would become the COVID-19 pandemicwhich reached Europe a few weeks later.

According to WHO figures as of April 26 there had been over 6.9 million deaths reported globally.

The US recorded the highest amount of deaths globally, according to the most recent figures from Statista, with 1,161,164, followed by Brazil with 701,494 deaths.

Germany in coronavirus turmoil

kb (dpa, DW sources)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.ecdc.europa.eu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy urges more effective air defense

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Human Rights2 hours ago02:21 min
More from Africa

Asia

A still from Squid Game showing an uniformed guard with a face mask

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

Culture23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Workers dig at a burial site in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers find remains of German WWII soldiers

Ukrainian soldiers find remains of German WWII soldiers

Conflicts15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Candles and flowers with messages on the pavement outside Teplaren on Zamocka Street, Bratislava, Slovakia, October 13, 2022

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

LGBTQ+ rights situation at home drives young Slovaks abroad

SocietyMay 1, 2023
More from Europe

North America

A pedestrian walks by a First Republic Bank office on March 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California

US: JPMorgan buys First Republic: what's the deal?

US: JPMorgan buys First Republic: what's the deal?

Business3 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Crime15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage