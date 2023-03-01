  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a press conference
The White House is yet to give its conclusion about the origin of the coronavirus, but the FBI believes COVID-19 came from a Chinese labImage: Kendall Warner/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO
PoliticsUnited States of America

COVID pandemic 'likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident: FBI

24 minutes ago

FBI Director Christopher Wray has accused China of obstructing US efforts to find the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. He said his agency believes COVID-19 spread due to a lab accident in the city of Wuhan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O69y

The COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," he said in an interview with Fox News. The agency director did not give more details on the FBI's assessment, saying it was classified.

The coronavirus has killed millions across the world since it was first detected in Wuhan in November 2019.

Wray's comments came days after the US-based Wall Street Journal reported that the US Energy Department assessed with low confidence that the pandemic originated from an unintended lab leak in China.

Other agencies within the American intelligence community believe the virus emerged naturally, and not from a lab, in line with academic studies.

On Monday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that the US government had not reached a definitive conclusion and consensus on the pandemic's origins. 

The origin and lineage of Covid-19

China under the spotlight

When China's Foreign Ministry was asked to comment on the Wall Street Journal report, it referred to a report from the World Health Organization that pointed toward a natural origin for the pandemic, rather than a lab leak.

Other Chinese officials have denied claims about a lab incident, calling them part of a smear campaign against Beijing.

Meanwhile, Wray, in his interview, also accused the Chinese government of attempting to stall the US investigation into the cause of the pandemic. 

"The Chinese government ... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we're doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing," he said. "And that's unfortunate for everybody."

The origin of the COVID virus is of critical importance to the scientific community and its efforts to prevent another pandemic.

US-China relations have been under strain lately in light of the geopolitical tension over Taiwan, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and an alleged Chinese spy balloon detected in US skies

mk/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bola Tinubu celebrating the Nigerian election result

Bola Tinubu declared Nigeria president: electoral commission

Politics5 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A coral jeweler in Tunisia

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Hunt for 'red gold' corals pushes ecosystems to the brink

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Five children sit around a table in an outdoor classroom in Islamabad

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Education17 hours ago02:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Culture17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

Migration1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Rebecca Ritters in the West Bank town of Hawara as military vehicles pass by

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Israeli-American killed as violence in West Bank intensifies

Conflicts24 hours ago02:22 min
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Soccer20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Women are seen preparing regional specialties in the southern Colombian city of Neiva

Baking for peace in Colombia

Baking for peace in Colombia

Conflicts20 hours ago02:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage