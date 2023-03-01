The White House is yet to give its conclusion about the origin of the coronavirus, but the FBI believes COVID-19 came from a Chinese labImage: Kendall Warner/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO
PoliticsUnited States of America
COVID pandemic 'likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident: FBI
24 minutes ago
FBI Director Christopher Wray has accused China of obstructing US efforts to find the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. He said his agency believes COVID-19 spread due to a lab accident in the city of Wuhan.
https://p.dw.com/p/4O69y
Advertisement
The COVID-19 pandemic was likely caused by a leak from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said.
"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan," he said in an interview with Fox News. The agency director did not give more details on the FBI's assessment, saying it was classified.
On Monday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that the US government had not reached a definitive conclusion and consensus on the pandemic's origins.
The origin and lineage of Covid-19
China under the spotlight
When China's Foreign Ministry was asked to comment on the Wall Street Journal report, it referred to a report from the World Health Organization that pointed toward a natural origin for the pandemic, rather than a lab leak.
Other Chinese officials have denied claims about a lab incident, calling them part of a smear campaign against Beijing.
Meanwhile, Wray, in his interview, also accused the Chinese government of attempting to stall the US investigation into the cause of the pandemic.
"The Chinese government ... has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we're doing, the work that our US government and close foreign partners are doing," he said. "And that's unfortunate for everybody."