News

EU devouring natural resources at unsustainable rate: report

The world would need 2.8 Earths if everyone burned through natural resources as greedily as the average person in the EU, according to a new study. Its authors say drastic action is needed to avert a crisis.

A lignite pit in western Germany (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/S. Ziese)

People in the European Union use up natural resources far more quickly than the rate at which nature can replenish those resources, a study by the World Wide Fund and Global Footprint Network found Thursday.

"If everybody in the world had the same ecological footprint as an average EU resident … May 10th would be the date by which humanity would have used as much from nature than our planet can renew in a whole year," the report said.

Humanity would require 2.8 Earths to meet EU residents' consumption habits at that rate, it added.

The report also found that EU residents are currently consuming twice the amount of resources that the continent's own ecosystems can provide.

Germany's recyclable homes made from straw

At the national level, all of the bloc's 28 member states consumed their yearly biocapacity before August 1, when the world consumes the earth's yearly biocapacity.

In the EU, Luxembourg scored worst, using up its yearly biocapacity by February 16. Romania scored best, with its "overshoot day" estimated to be June 12. Germany used up its budget of yearly resources by May 3.

Thursday's report coincides with a meeting of EU leaders in Romania, where they are expected to discuss how the bloc can step up its efforts to fight climate change and biodiversity loss.

WWF said the EU could ensure long-term sustainability by halting deforestation, stopping overfishing, boosting financing for green industries and fully meeting the emissions goals of the 2015 Paris climate deal.

  • The University of Agostinho Neto in Angola

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Learning in a green-minded building

    The University of Agostinho Neto in Angola is considered one of the greenest buildings in all of Africa. Designed by Perkins+Will Architects, it positions classrooms to make the best use of natural ventilation and cooling by drawing breezes directly into the building. Trees arranged in a line create a funnel, through which winds blow.

  • An eco dome being built in Djibouti

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Djibouti's eco domes

    This eco dome being built in Djibouti is made using SuperAdobe bags, a kind of long sandbag filled with local earth. It was developed by architect and CalEarth founder Nader Khalili. This innovation was inspired by traditional earth architecture found in Iran's deserts, and is simple to implement. Non-profit organization Eco Domes Africa promotes building these structures on the continent.

  • A house made of hemp in South Africa

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    A house made of hemp

    This was the brainchild of Tony Budden, who wanted to show off hemp's tremendous versatility. Working with New Earth Architecture and Wolf & Wolf Architecture, he set out to create one of South Africa's most sustainable homes. According to Budden, hemp is a great construction material because of its sustainability while offering good insulation, helping reduce heating and cooling costs.

  • Learning Resource Centre of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Kenya

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Harnessing natural light

    Designed with the environment in mind, the Learning Resource Centre of the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Kenya uses locally available materials. Designed by environmental expert Musau Kimeu, it maximizes on natural lighting to save energy costs on artificial lighting while also depending entirely on natural ventilation. The building also collects rainwater to be used to water the lawns.

  • Eastgate Centre in Zimbabwe, Harare

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    Inspired by termite mounds

    The Eastgate Center in Zimbabwe takes inspiration from termite mounds for its ventilation system. The mostly concrete building, designed by Mick Pearce, draws in outside air which is then either warmed or cooled by the structure depending on which — air or concrete — is hotter. The building uses only 10 percent of the energy of a similarly sized building because of savings on air conditioning.

  • A new mud house in Ghana

    Africa's innovative green architecture

    More than just mud

    In Ghana, Hive Earth — a construction company based in Accra — is building affordable housing with an ancient process called "rammed earth." It's an old technique that mixes laterite, clay and granite chippings — and a minimum of cement. The buildings are robust and also use a natural underground cooling system. It is a 21st-century update on the traditional mud houses from the past.

    Author: Melanie Hall


