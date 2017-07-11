EU charges Amazon with breaking competition law

The European Union charged Amazon with breaking antitrust rules on Tuesday, in a major blow to the US retail giant.

Amazon has been accused of abusing its control over the company's online marketplace to distort competition and gain an unfair advantage over the online merchants who use Amazon's platform.

Margrethe Vestager, European Commission Vice President and bloc's Competition Commissioner, said an initial probe into the company's practices uncovered violations in Germany and France.

Amazon "may have used sensitive data [on a] big scale to compete against smaller retailers," she wrote on Twitter, adding that it was now up to the company to respond.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

