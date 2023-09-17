EU and Italian leaders visit Lampedusa amid migrant spike

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni have visited a migrant center on Italy's southernmost island after a surge in the number of migrants arriving there.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived on the tiny Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa on Sunday.

The island was overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a 24-hour period this week and residents expressing impatience with the constant flow of migrants.

Meloni called for action at EU level to prevent migrant departures from North Africa to Europe.

"The only way to seriously tackle the problem is to stop the illegal departures," Meloni said alongside von der Leyen.

She added that all parties needed to pursue the same goal and work for "serious, complex and sustainable solutions."

Von der Leyen calls for Europe-wide response

Some service on Lampedusa have been overwhelmed by the influx of new arrivals.

The number of migrants arriving this week exceeded the number of residents on the island.

The Italian Red Cross said Sunday that 1,500 migrants remained in the Lampedusa migration center despite it having a capacity for just 400 people.

"Irregular immigration is a European challenge that needs a European response," von der Leyen said.

She called on other members of the bloc to take in some of the migrants.

