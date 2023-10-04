EU ambassadors reach agreement on migration reform

The announcement came after Italy and Germany appeared to have resolved a disagreement over Mediterranean rescue NGOs. The bloc aims to ensure it will act cohesively in the event of a large inflow of asylum seekers.

The EU ambassadors on Wednesday reached a final deal on reforms to migration policy, the bloc's presidency said.

Ambassadors from the 27 countries held talks in Brussels after Italy and Germany appeared to have resolved a disagreement over charities rescuing migrants stranded in the Mediterranean.

EU countries sought to revise policy in order to ensure the bloc will act cohesively in the event of a large inflow of asylum seekers.

National leaders are due to meet in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday and Friday to discuss irregular migration.

More to follow…