EU ambassadors reach agreement on migration reform
October 4, 2023
The EU ambassadors on Wednesday reached a final deal on reforms to migration policy, the bloc's presidency said.
Ambassadors from the 27 countries held talks in Brussels after Italy and Germany appeared to have resolved a disagreement over charities rescuing migrants stranded in the Mediterranean.
EU countries sought to revise policy in order to ensure the bloc will act cohesively in the event of a large inflow of asylum seekers.
National leaders are due to meet in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday and Friday to discuss irregular migration.
More to follow…