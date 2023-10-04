  1. Skip to content
EU ambassadors reach agreement on migration reform

October 4, 2023

The announcement came after Italy and Germany appeared to have resolved a disagreement over Mediterranean rescue NGOs. The bloc aims to ensure it will act cohesively in the event of a large inflow of asylum seekers.

DW News "Breaking"

The EU ambassadors on Wednesday reached a final deal on reforms to migration policy, the bloc's presidency said.

Ambassadors from the 27 countries held talks in Brussels after Italy and Germany appeared to have resolved a disagreement over charities rescuing migrants stranded in the Mediterranean.

EU countries sought to revise policy in order to ensure the bloc will act cohesively in the event of a large inflow of asylum seekers.

National leaders are due to meet in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday and Friday to discuss irregular migration. 

More to follow…

Tank firing at night

Draft dodgers: the Ukrainian men fleeing conscription

ConflictsOctober 4, 202304:55 min
Africa

A protester holds a placard as workers take part in a rally called by trade unions at Alausa, Ikeja, north of Lagos

How Nigeria averted a nationwide shutdown

PoliticsOctober 3, 2023
Asia

Waldbrände Indonesien

Indonesia fights wildfires across the country

CatastropheOctober 4, 202301:17 min
Germany

Young woman

Is immigration a threat to Germany?

BusinessOctober 3, 202305:55 min
Europe

Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh: Two women and a child sitting on a bench

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees seek new life in Armenia

ConflictsOctober 4, 202303:08 min
Middle East

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022.

US-China 'tech war': AI sparks first battle in Middle East

TechnologyOctober 2, 2023
North America

Cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried arrives for an appearance at Manhattan federal court Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023,

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on trial: All you need to know

BusinessOctober 4, 2023
Latin America

Vereinbarung Peacekeeping Mission Kenia Haiti

UN Security Council approves Kenyan mission in Haiti

ConflictsOctober 3, 202301:57 min
