Ethiopian Airlines said flights between Addis Ababa and Mekele would resume on WednesdayImage: Matthias Tödt/dpa/picture alliance
Ethiopian Airlines to resume flying to Tigray after conflict
12 minutes ago
The Ethiopian Airlines said flights to the regional capital Mekele would begin again following an 18-month suspension. The first flight to Tigray was reportedly booked within hours of the announcement.
In a statement on Tuesday, Ethiopian Airlines said it was "truly pleased with the resumption of our flights to Mekele."
The airline said that resumption of flights "will enable families to reunite, facilitate the restoration of commercial activities, stimulate tourist flow and bring many more opportunities which will serve the society."
Airline to gauge demand for flights
The airline said that it would be servicing passengers traveling between Addis Ababa and Mekele with daily flights. It would then increase the frequency of flights depending on demand for tickets.
The Reuters news agency reported that the first Mekele-bound flight was fully booked within hours of the announcement, citing a travel agent operating out of Addis Ababa.
Eritrean troops have been fighting alongside Ethiopian government forces but are not signatories of the peace deal.
TPLF leader, Debretsion Gebremichael said that some of his fighters had remained in areas where Eritrean troops were reportedly still deployed.
"We have disengaged our troops in all four fronts. But we left some in areas where (Eritrean) forces are still present," Gebremichael said in a televised address from Mekele.
Ethiopia's national security advisor Redwan Hussein, said that the "handing over of heavy weapons and resumption of Constitutional duty of ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force) in Mekele in particular is expected to be executed until Thursday."