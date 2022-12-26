Ethiopian government team headed to Tigray after peace deal

Military leadership had also reached agreement on the disarmament of TPLF fighters.
Since November 2020, the northern Ethiopian region has been the center of a conflict between the TPLF — which led the country's previous government — and the current administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Ethiopia's warring parties sign peace deal
The bloody conflict in Tigray
In November 2020, Abiy ordered a government offensive in Tigray, in response to an attack on a military base, amid accusations Tigrayan forces were trying to reclaim power, which they denied.
Ethiopia only later admitted to the involvement of Eritrean troops in the operations, which further complicated matters.
Violence in the region reignited in September after a months-long ceasefire. Both sides accused the other of breaking the truce.
In October, leaders from the two sides met for formal peace talks in South Africa, resulting in agreement on the roadmap towards lasting peace.