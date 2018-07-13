 Ethiopia makes first commercial flight to Eritrea in 20 years | Africa | DW | 18.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Ethiopia makes first commercial flight to Eritrea in 20 years

The skies over Ethiopia and Eritrea opened to a first commercial passenger flight in two decades, giving tailwind to the peace process between the neighbors that severed ties in a border war.

A woman in a white dress and scarf is standing in the aisle of a passenger plane with a glass in her hand, chatting to two men. (Getty Images/AFP/H. Tedese)

"The bird of peace has just flown to #Asmara!” Ethiopian Airlines tweeted on Wednesday. That bird was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner carrying 456 passengers on the first direct commercial flight to Eritrea in since the start of a border war between the neighbors more than 20 years ago.

Flight attendants served sparkling wine and handed roses to those on board. Ethiopia's former prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn and his wife Roman, ambassadors and representatives of business, civil society and the media were among them.

Relatives of families who were split during the war between the two countries were also on Flight ET0312.

The passenger jet took off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa after an official ceremony to mark the occasion. During the 90-minute flight, passengers and crew chatted and took selfies before the plane touched down at Asmara International Airport in the Eritrean capital to a red carpet welcome.

A crowd of people line the tarmac at Asmara International Airport as an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 787 taxis down the runway

The first Ethiopian commercial flight to land in Asmara in 20 years marks another step in a heady peace process

Eritrea's Foreign Minister Osman Saleh welcomed the passengers as they disembarked. Scores of dignitaries lined the tarmac as the plane taxied to a stop. 

"Without Ethiopian Airlines, peace with Eritrea today would not be complete. Our first step to reform with Eritrea has begun with Ethiopian Airlines,” said Hailemariam.

Commercial air traffic between Ethiopia and Eritrea was halted at the height of hostilities, including air raids, during the 1998-2000 war.

The stand-off in the Horn of Africa was to rumble on until Hailemariam's successor, Prime Minister Abey Ahmed, came to office in April and sought peace andEthiopia, Eritrea officially end war.

Pilot Yoseph Hailu standing next to an Ethiopian Airlines poster with its logo The New Spirit of Africa and the destination of his flight – Asmara (Reuters/T. Negeri)

Captain Yoseph Hailu piloted the first post-war Ethiopia to Eritrea commercial flight

The two sides have been moving towards normalizing relations with high-level visits in both Addis Ababa and Asmara. At the weekend, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki made a visit to the Ethiopian capital 

Afwerki and his delegation arrived in a large unmarked white jet. The officials he dispatched at the start of peace talks last month arrived in an Emirates aircraft.

The Addis Ababa-based Ethiopian Airlines Group is Africa's largest airline. It flies to 70 cities and owns stakes in Malawi's national carrier and Asky Airlines in Togo.

Azeb-Tadesse Hahn contributed to this report

DW recommends

Peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea will promote democracy

It seemed impossible just a few months ago: reconciliation between Ethiopia and Eritrea after decades of attrition. But peace is here at long last. How did this turnaround, which some are calling historic, come about? (09.07.2018)  

Eritrean embassy reopens in Ethiopia

Eritrea has reopened its embassy in Ethiopia a week after the once-bitter rivals officially declared an end to a two-decades-old war. Eritrea seceded from Ethiopia in 1993 after a long battle for independence. (16.07.2018)  

Ethiopia, Eritrea officially end war

The long-term enemies have signed a "joint delcaration of peace and friendship." The rapprochement takes place 20 years after the two neighbors started a border war that killed tens of thousands of people. (09.07.2018)  

Related content

Äthiopien - Ankunft des Präsidenten Isayas Afewerki aus Eritrea

Eritrean president arrives in Ethiopia ahead of embassy opening 14.07.2018

Ethiopia has welcomed Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki for his first visit in 22 years. The visit shores up a remarkable improvement in relations after a generation of mutual mistrust and enmity.

Eritrean leader pays landmark visit to Ethiopia 14.07.2018

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has welcomed Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki to Addis Ababa. In a matter of weeks, the two countries, previously locked in an uneasy standoff for almost two decades, have experienced a marked thaw in their relations.

Äthiopischer Ministerpräsident Abiy Ahmed beim Staatsbesuch in Eritrea

Ethiopian leader arrives in Eritrea for landmark summit 08.07.2018

After a 20-year-long border dispute, the two leaders in the Horn of Africa have met in the Eritrean capital, Asmara. Land-locked Ethiopia is to start using Eritrea's port, the Ethiopian premier said in televised remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show. 