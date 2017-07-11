Ethiopia: Fighting flares in Tigray after five-month lull

Ethiopians on Thursday expressed surprise at the renewed fighting between federal government forces and rebels in the country's Tigray region.

"It is very shocking. Something wrong is happening right now. The Ethiopian people were waiting to know where and when the peace negotiations takes place and by whom," one male resident told DW.

He is now disappointed at the turn of events and wondered why peace efforts have "turned into a war? Why is that? It's not good news."

The humanitarian crisis in the conflict-stricken region could now get worst in the coming weeks, according to African security expert, Adib Saani.

Saani told DW that he feared that the fighting in Tigray was "going to create a sense of desperation and it leads into the circle of violence."

The war in the Tigray region has displaced millions, creating famine conditions in parts of Tigray and the deaths of thousands of civilians.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A city burns Residents of Tigray's capital Mekele sift through wreckage following an airstrike by government forces on October 20. The military said it was targeting a weapons manufacturing facility operated by the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which the rebel Tigray forces have denied.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on The haze of war Smoke from a recent military airstrike billows above the streets of Mekele. Tigrayan fighters have accused the government of killing civilians, while the federal government maintains it is targeting arms depots. Locals have confirmed that at least one major industrial compound in Mekele has been destroyed.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Captured troops Ethiopian government soliders captured by Tigrayan forces sit in rows and wait to be taken to a detention center on October 22. The soldiers were paraded through the streets of Mekele in open-top trucks in a show of force following the fourth day of airstrikes on the capital.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Help on the way An Ethiopian Red Cross Society vehicle makes its way through Mekele following government airstrikes. The Red Cross has been working to provide medical treatment and basic shelter in the Tigray region. Amid a regional telecommunications blackout, the organization is also key to helping reconnect families separated by the conflict.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Rare aid A cargo plane from the aid organization Samaritan's Purse unloads supplies at Mekele Airport back in March. The flow of humanitarian aid into Tigray has since been severely disrupted, with roadblocks on key routes stopping convoys from getting through and airstrikes forcing aid flights to be aborted.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A desperate plea Heath workers stage a protest outside the United Nations office in Mekele, condemning the deaths of patients due to severe shortages of food and medicine. Stocks of vital supplies are dwindling in the capital, with malnutrition rates among children skyrocketing. The UN recently announced it would withdraw half of its workers from Ethiopia.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on A victim of war A victim of the Togoga airstrike is treated in hospital. On June 22, the Ethiopian Air Force launched an airstrike on the Tigrayan town of Togoga on a busy market day, killing 64 civilians and injuring 184. Ambulances attempting to reach the scene were initially blocked by soldiers before another convoy made it through and brought 25 of the wounded to a hospital in Mekele.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on International protests On the other side of the world, hundreds rallied in Whitehall, London on October 19 bearing flags and slogans as they called for an end to the violence and to the aid blockade in Tigray. Many of the protesters are members of the Tigrayan, Ethiopian and Eritrean diaspora.

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis one year on Anger on both sides Demonstrators in the capital Addis Ababa gathered outside the office of the UN World Food Program in September to protest the sending of aid to the Tigray region. The TPLF has been designated a terrorist group by Ethiopia's government. Officials and rights groups have also accused Tigrayan fighters of committing atrocities, including recruiting child soldiers. Author: Ineke Mules



"A lot of the locations are virtually in accessible due to bad roads or non-existence of roads," Saani said as he lamented the latest fighting would mean the deterioration of the situation for those in dire of need of humanitarian assistance.

Another male Ethiopian told DW that the renewed fighting won’t add much to Ethiopia’s economy "except to lose our beloved people."

"It is better if the government pushes for reconciliation and continues to agree. I lost my family members in this [Tigray] war previously," he said.

"My uncle who lost in the war, his family still does not know whether he died or not. Now [the new] another generation will end in another war. What is our profit from the war?"

Blame game

The two warring parties have blamed each other for the renewed fighting after some five months of cease fire.

Tigrayan forces had claimed the central government forces in Addis Ababa and militias aligned with them launched a "large-scale offensive" on Wednesday, a claim that the Ethiopian government has denied.

It has rather accused Tigray of rather sparking the new clashes by first initiating an offensive.

The head of the Peace and Security Division in the North Wollo Zone in the Amara Region, Colonel Hailemariam Ambaye, told DW that "There is a conflict. They [Tigray Defence Forces] were the first to come near the Kobo and triggered the area."

Ethiopia: Tigray crisis tears a town apart

Kobo is a town in northern Ethiopia, located in the Northern Wollo Zone of the Amhara Region.

Ambaye said government-aligned forces "are only defending. They [TDF] are trying to inter in two directions. Our army did not attack."

Independently verifying the claims made by the two sides has been difficult due to the information blackout in that part of the country.

But Ambaye said "the government forces are defending them [TDF] from where they are positioned."

The "large-scale offensive" now puts to an end to a months-old cease-fire that had held a fragile peace in the country.

Saani said, "the current fighting will make it very difficult for humanitarian aid to get to the people."

International condemnation

There has been international condemnation of the renewed fighting. A spokesperson from the US State Department, Vedant Patel, called on both sides to return to talks, hailing the success of the preceding five-month truce.

"We are concerned by reports of renewed hostilities in Ethiopia and we call on the government of Ethiopia and the TPLF to redouble efforts to advance talks to achieve a durable ceasefire without preconditions," Patel told reporters.

He added that the truce had "saved countless lives and enabled assistance to reach tens of thousands, and recent provocations on the battlefield and the lack of a durable ceasefire now threaten this progress."

When the TPLF and the Ethiopian government reached a truce five months ago after more than a year of a brutal war that began in November 2020, many were hoping that it would lead to a fruitful negotiation to end the war.

In recent weeks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the TPLF have traded barbs while simultaneously raising the prospects for peace talks to bring the war to an end.

The two sides are unable to come to an agreement on who should lead the negotiations.

The TPLF is also demanding the restoration of basic services to the region's 6 million people prior to the start of any peace talks.

Tigray has been without communications or banking services and imports of fuel are restricted which limits the amount of aid that can be brought into the region.

No commitment towards peace

A female Ethiopian questioned whether there was "any preparation for the peace negotiations?"

She told DW that "there was no indication or a report what the peace talks would look like. We were told that there are possibilities for peace negotiations. And now there are signs that another war has started overnight. Therefore, it is difficult to believe that there was already an opportunity to negotiate peace before."

Saani said the failure of both parties to be truthful and committed to ending the war is a challenge.

"No amount of talk can bring peace to the area unless all parties show the right level of commitment. Not just show it but demonstrate it and that is what is lacking," the security analyst explained.

Another male resident told DW that "even if the peace talks fail completely," he hoped that they can avoid war.

"COVID was beyond our control and it has hearted us seriously. Now Russia's Ukraine war has seriously affected our economy. I see that all these things have affected us and the war we have created with each other has created another headache for our country," he said.

According to Saani, the international community must impose an arms embargo that will prevent the movement of weapons to warring parties as he feared the absence of that would mean continued fighting.

"By now there should have been a united international arms embargo on the area because the more weapons, the more the warring parties become emboldened," he said.

He said the international community should take the conflict more seriously since the solution to the war goes beyond Ethiopia.

Saani said a more concerted approach would be to impose stiffer sanctions on both parties to make it very difficult to continue fighting.

"Targeted sanctions on some individuals would be a giant step in the right direction," he said.

Edited by: Keith Walker