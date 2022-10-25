The Enduring Trauma Caused by Landmines

They are the legacy of every war: Mines and "IEDs", short for "improvised explosive devices." Years after being buried, they continue to serve their insidious purpose, killing and maiming people.

In most cases, they are invisible to the naked eye. They‘re set off when people accidentally come into contact with them. Mines and IEDs (improvised explosive devices) almost always cause serious harm to their victims, maiming and sometimes kill them.

Behind the practice of planting mines and IEDs is a sinister calculation: that severely injured victims will cost the opponent more than fallen soldiers or murdered civilians.

A large number of the accidents that take place with mines and IEDs do not occur during active fighting, but rather after a war, in the course of normal, everyday life. Civilians, in particular, fall victim to them. This film undertakes a journey to former war zones. It tells the tragic stories of people, especially journalists, who were killed or seriously harmed by mines and IEDs.



