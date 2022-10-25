  1. Skip to content
Syrien | kontrolllierte Sprengung einer Landmine
Image: LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images
Iraq

The Enduring Trauma Caused by Landmines

1 hour ago

They are the legacy of every war: Mines and "IEDs", short for "improvised explosive devices." Years after being buried, they continue to serve their insidious purpose, killing and maiming people.

https://p.dw.com/p/4I4yL
Dokumentation | Landminen – Das tödliche Erbe des Krieges
Image: Beliane

In most cases, they are invisible to the naked eye. They‘re set off when people accidentally come into contact with them. Mines and IEDs (improvised explosive devices) almost always cause serious harm to their victims, maiming and sometimes kill them. 
Behind the practice of planting mines and IEDs is a sinister calculation: that severely injured victims will cost the opponent more than fallen soldiers or murdered civilians.

Dokumentation | Landminen – Das tödliche Erbe des Krieges
Image: Beliane

A large number of the accidents that take place with mines and IEDs do not occur during active fighting, but rather after a war, in the course of normal, everyday life. Civilians, in particular, fall victim to them. This film undertakes a journey to former war zones. It tells the tragic stories of people, especially journalists, who were killed or seriously harmed by mines and IEDs.  

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.11.2022 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 05.11.2022 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7| Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

