 Estonia: Far right set to enter government for first time | News | DW | 07.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Estonia: Far right set to enter government for first time

Three parties have inked a coalition agreement to form a new government in Estonia. The deal most likely spells the end of another party leader's chances of becoming Estonia's first female prime minister.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas arrives for an EU summit in Brussels (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Vanden Wijngaert)

A far-right party is poised to enter Estonia's government for the first time after the country's biggest center-left party clinched a three-way coalition deal on Saturday.

The deal between the Center Party, the far-right Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the conservative Fatherland party would return Center leader Juri Ratas (pictured) to the prime minister's office after his first term ended earlier this week.

The deal foresees the Center Party controlling four ministries, including economic affairs and infrastructure.

EKRE leader Mart Helme, would become interior minister and his son, Martin Helme, finance minister. The party would also control the environment, rural affairs, foreign trade and IT portfolios, while defense, justice, foreign affairs and culture would go to Fatherland.

Read more: Far-right 'stoking fears' in Estonia's parliamentary election

The parties also agreed on major policy commitments, including continued support for Estonia's membership of the EU and NATO, tax freezes and pension hikes. They however dropped an EKRE pledge to stop public-funded abortions.

Watch video 26:03

Estonian far-right leader on Conflict Zone

With a combined 56 seats, the three parties should have no problem passing the deal in the 101-seat parliament. But before that can happen, the president must formally task them with forming a coalition government.

On Friday, President Kersti Kaljulaid gave that task to the leader of the center-right Reform party, which won the most votes in the election.

Read more: Estonia's opposition Reform Party wins general election

Reform leader Kaja Kallas would be Estonia's first female prime minister. But that prospect appears unlikely because a deal with the only other party in the parliament, the Social Democrats, would not command a parliamentary majority.

The eurosceptic and staunchly nationalist EKRE has alarmed moderates since it was founded in 2012. It advocates for abolishing same-sex civil unions and opposes mandatory EU refugee quotas.

Kaja Kallas (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Mee)

The three-way deal most likely blocks Reform leader Kaja Kallas from entering the prime minister's office

amp/jm (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Far-right party deputy: 'We are the mainstream in Estonia'

The euroskeptic Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) made major gains in Estonia's parliamentary election with an anti-immigrant campaign warning of an upsurge in crime. Is this the face of the new mainstream? (13.03.2019)  

Far-right 'stoking fears' in Estonia's parliamentary election

The far-right EKRE received nearly 18 percent of the vote in Estonia's parliamentary election. Political scientist Florian Hartleb talks to DW about the party's origins, and what its success means for Europe. (04.03.2019)  

Estonia's opposition Reform Party wins general election

The center-right party's leader Kaja Kallas has ruled out a coalition with the far-right EKRE, who came third in Sunday's election. Kallas is now on track to become Estonia's first female prime minister. (03.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Estonian far-right leader on Conflict Zone  

Related content

Wahlen in Estland Kaja Kallas

Estonia's opposition Reform Party wins general election 03.03.2019

The center-right party's leader Kaja Kallas has ruled out a coalition with the far-right EKRE, who came third in Sunday's election. Kallas is now on track to become Estonia's first female prime minister.

Estland Parlamentswahlen 2019 in Tallin

Estonia awaits election results amid far-right surge 03.03.2019

First results from Estonia's parliamentary election showed an unexpectedly large lead for the right-wing Reform Party, with the ruling Center Party suffering a slump. The populist EKRE was expected to make gains.

Parlamentswahlen in Estland

Far-right 'stoking fears' in Estonia's parliamentary election 04.03.2019

The far-right EKRE received nearly 18 percent of the vote in Estonia's parliamentary election. Political scientist Florian Hartleb talks to DW about the party's origins, and what its success means for Europe.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  