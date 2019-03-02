Estonia awaits election results amid far-right surge

Polls have closed in Estonia where mainstream parties face off against the populist EKRE, who could score major gains. One of the key issues facing the state is "brain drain" — the emigration of skilled workers.
Estonians voted in a tight parliamentary election on Sunday, with analysts predicting a close outcome. An unofficial poll by Kantar Emor organization projected liberal Reform party claiming 26.6 percent support, ahead of Prime Minister Juri Ratas' Center Party with 26.6 percent.
The populist EKRE, which promises to cut taxes and crack down on immigration, could double its support from 2015 to win 17.3 percent. At least two other parties are expected to enter the 101-seat parliament.
"It will be quite sad if we fall towards populists, as it has happened with other countries, even with the United States," voter Peter Janson told AP in Tallinn.
Far-right looks to make major gains
Ratas' Center Party has been ruling in coalition with the Social Democrats and the center-right Pro Patria party since the previous government collapsed in a no-confidence vote in November 2016.
The Center Party has widespread support among Estonia's ethnic Russian population, which makes up about 25 percent of the country's 1.3 million inhabitants. It has remained popular even after Ratas' predecessor as party leader, Edgar Savisaar, repeatedly became the target of corruption allegations over his close ties to Russian officials.
Nearly every other party has vowed not to form a government with the populist EKRE over its euroskepticism and xenophobic rhetoric. Founded by Mart Helme, the former ambassador to Russia, the party opposes civil partnerships for same-sex couples in Estonia, has called LGBT Pride celebrations a "parade of perverts," and called for major immigration restrictions.
Skilled workers keep leaving
One of the key issues at play in Estonia's election is "brain drain" as tens of thousands of young Estonians have moved abroad to work, leaving the country with a serious lack of highly skilled workers. This is seen as particularly detrimental to Estonia's prized startup scene.
In 2005, Estonia became the first nation in history to launch an online parliamentary voting system. Around 26 percent of voters had already cast their ballots on the internet before the February 27 deadline. Nearly 60 percent of the 880,690 eligible voters had cast their ballots, either by traditional voting or online, by 4 pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday. The polls closed four hours later. No exit polls are set to be announced.
The first official results are set to come in at midnight.
es,dj/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)
