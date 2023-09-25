  1. Skip to content
Erdogan visits Azerbaijan after Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire

September 25, 2023

The Turkish president met with his Azerbaijani counterpart in a show of support after Baku seized control of the separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a majority Armenian population.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Wlyd
Erdogan visited Baku earlier this year
Turkey is one of Azerbaijan's biggest alliesImage: DHA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan's Nakhichevan exclave on Monday to meet with his counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting is a show of support just days after Azerbaijan seized the separatist enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a majority Armenian population.

Although the visit was officially organized to launch the construction of a gas pipeline, the two presidents were also due to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh as well as the status of Armenia's Zangezur corridor.

The Zangezur corridor is a strip of Armenian territory that separates Nakhichevan from the rest of Azerbaijan. Nakhichevan also shares borders with Turkey and Iran.

Erdogan's visit to close ally Azerbaijan contrasts sharply with claims that Russia did not do enough to support its own security partner, Armenia.

More to follow...

zc/fb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

