Equatorial Guinea: Sex scandal sparks debate on consent

A major leak in the small Central African nation has exposed deeper issues of consent, exploitation and public glorification of those involved. The scandal has ignited debates on privacy and personal rights.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a high-ranking Equatorial Guinean official, had the internet buzzing last week after video footage leaked online purportedly showing him having sex with multiple women — including the wives of prominent officials.

Authorities rushed to stop the sharing of the viral videos, but this did not prevent an outpouring of reactions and memes online, with celebrities such as Nigerian singer Davido and French rapper Kaaris also chiming in.

The videos sparked condemnation towards the women, while Ebang Engonga was praised for his performance — with some even suggesting he deserved a prize on par with the Ballon d'Or, an annual award given to the best world soccer player.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga is the nephew of Equatorial Guinean President Teodoro Obiang Nguema (in picture), who has led the country since 1979 Image: Alexander Shcherbak/dpa/picture alliance

The country's vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, wrote on X that the married women were participating in "acts that are degrading their reputation and dignity."

"In our position as the government, we cannot continue to watch families fall apart without taking any action," he stated.

Who is Baltasar Ebang Engonga?

Before his suspension due to the sex scandal, Baltasar Ebang Engonga served as the country's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) director. He had been under investigation for alleged corruption and embezzlement of public funds when public investigators came across the videos.

Ebang Engonga was in custody at Malabo's infamous Black Beach prison for the embezzlement charges when the videos were released, according to the country's state media TVGE.

Ebang Engonga, who is also known as "Bello" because of his good looks, is the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjo, the current Chairman of the Commission of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community.

Leaked videos raise the issue of consent

A woman who presents herself as one of Ebang Engonga's partners told state media that she had "given her consent" for their lovemaking to be filmed, but she thought that the images had "been immediately deleted" after viewing them, adding that she felt "humiliated."

It was not indicated whether she was married at the time the video was filmed.

Cyrille Rolande Bechon, a lawyer and activist, told DW that the Ebang Engonga case raises the question of victims' consent — including consent to be filmed, for the videos to be saved, and for how the videos would be used.

"So, in human rights, we talk more about the question of informed consent, informed means that he or she has understood the ins and outs, and especially what will be done with the recording for which he or she has given his or her consent," she said.

Data protection needed

Bechon said there is a lack of awareness among people regarding personal data, which is especially crucial when agreeing to be filmed by a stranger.

"Moreover, even when we are filmed by someone we know, we do not always know how this data can be processed," she said, adding that given that this data is saved on computer devices, which most of us do not control, personal data can be copied with a single click.

In the case of Ebang Engonga, Bechon said instead of families being blamed for the actions of the women in these videos, they should lead a legal battle to address this issue and push for laws on data protection, informed consent, and the right to control the use of their images.

Government bans sex in offices

A government statement said that Equatorial Guinean Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue ordered new measures last week to prevent judiciary and ministry officials from engaging in illicit acts at work.

The measures included installing security cameras in all offices as well as beefing up security.

"We will proceed with the immediate suspension of all officials who have had sexual relations in the offices of the country's ministries. The Government will crack down on these acts, as they constitute a flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law," Obiang Mangue also wrote on X.

Obiang Mangue said this action is part of "our policy of zero tolerance for behavior that undermines the integrity of the public service."

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea's chief prosecutor Anatolio Nzang Nguema told local media that if medical examinations revealed that Ebang Engonga was "infected with a sexually transmitted disease" he would be prosecuted for an offense against "public health".

