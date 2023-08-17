Enjoying Europe's most popular beaches
The vacation season is in full swing. Here are our top 10 particularly beautiful beaches in Europe.
Sankt Peter-Ording, Germany
The beach of Sankt Peter-Ording is 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) long and up to 2 kilometers wide, enough space for the wicker beach chairs, which also stand on dry land at high tide. Those looking for activities after basking in the sun can enjoy beach sailing, windsurfing or kitesurfing — or splash in the cool waters of the North Sea.
Fischland-Darss, Germany
There are also some gorgeous beaches on the German Baltic Sea coast — though they can be hidden. Like the western beach of Fishland-Darss, one of the most beautiful regions for nature lovers. Mass tourism? Not at all! And when the weather plays along, the pine trees on the beach almost look like palm trees, don't they?
Playa Es Trenc, Mallorca, Spain
The playas and calas, or beaches and coves, of Mallorca are what summer vacations are all about. Only about 45 minutes by car from the lively capital La Palma, the gently curving beach of Es Trenc beckons with its crystal-clear water. It is Mallorca's last undeveloped beach, and the dune landscape at Es Trenc has been under environmental protection.
L'Escalet, France
The Italian Riviera merges seamlessly into the French Riviera, better known as the Cote d'Azur. Beside the glamorous and awfully expensive city beaches of Cannes and Nice, one bay follows the other along the coast. Many of them are only accessible by foot or by boat. The beach L'Escalet near St-Tropez is exceedingly popular. It's free, and you can get there by car.
Elafonisi, Crete, Greece
Which island would you like to visit? All of Greece's islands add up to more than 3,000, the largest being Crete, a hot spot for more than 4 million sun worshippers every year. The color of the glistening sea varies from bay to bay, which compete for the vacationers' favor. One of the most beautiful is the bay of Elafonisi, with its fine sandy beach.
Praia da Marinha, Portugal
The Algarve coast has many faces: it's suitable for families and partyers alike and attracts surfers with its waves and sun-seekers with its beaches. And it's wild and pristine. Protected from the wind by 30-meter-high (100-foot) cliffs, Praia da Marinha is considered one of the most beautiful beaches in Portugal. The Miradoura viewpoint offers a splendid panorama.
Podrace beach, Brela, Croatia
Croatia is particularly attractive to German holidaymakers because the country on the Adriatic Sea is accessible by car. In Dalmatia, south of Split, lies Brela, the well-known holiday resort on the Makarska Riviera. Brela's beaches, like the Podrace beach here, leave nothing to be desired, as they are among the most beautiful in Croatia.
Xanten, Germany
The South Sea is actually far away from Germany, but in a small way, it can also be found north of Düsseldorf at the natural swimming area called Xantener Südsee (South Sea Xanten). It can't quite compete with the South Pacific, but there's a sandy beach, sunbathing lawns and a summer feeling here, too. There's also a diving tower, bathing islands and a restaurant.
San Sebastian, Spain
For residents and visitors of some large towns, city beaches provide a local recreation area in the truest sense. The white sand in San Sebastian, Spain, meets every need, and the weather in the Basque Country's metropolis is usually suitable for a vacation at most times of the year.
Camogli, Italy
For those who want to enjoy the dolce vita (good life) on their beach vacation, the Ligurian coast in Italy is the place to be. The most famous places here are Portofino, Cinque Terre and San Remo. The coast, also known as the Italian Riviera, is lined with small, charming towns with beaches in between and in front. The one at Camogli is particularly picturesque.