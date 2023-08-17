  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
10 images
TravelEurope
Martin Koch
9 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/3dlyu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Romanian pilot flying an F-16

Ukraine updates: US approves Dutch, Danish F-16 deliveries

Conflicts51 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ugandan LGBT refugees pose with a rainbow flag in a protected section of Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

Diversity2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo of Travis King on a TV screen in South Korea

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

History11 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

PoliticsAugust 17, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

BusinessAugust 17, 202303:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage