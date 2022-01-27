English leagues to introduce maternity pay in women's football:

Footballers at all 24 clubs in England's Women's Super League and second-tier Championship will soon be entitled to maternity and long-term sickness benefits, after the country's Football Association (FA) and Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) agreed to a landmark deal.

The issue of maternity support for professional athletes has come increasingly in to the spotlight in recent years, particularly through USA international footballer Alex Morgan and tennis great Serena Williams, who both put their sporting careers on pause to give birth before returning to top level action. Williams even won the Australian Open in the early stages of her pregnancy.

The exact details of the English deal are yet to be announced but it was described as a "great step forward" by member of parliament Julie Elliott, who convened a debate in parliament on women's experiences of playing football in England.

Maternity leave rare

Until now, maternity leave and pay have been at the discretion of clubs, which is broadly the situation in Germany with state law also playing a part. But the German Football Association (DFB) told DW that no further lawmaking was required in the German women's leagues. "There is currently no need to regulate this matter under association law due to state occupational health and safety legislation," a statement from the organization read.

Wolfsburg and Germany goalkeeper Almuth Shult became the only active Bundesliga player to also be a mother when she gave birth to twins in 2020, and the DFB added that "we provide financial support for childcare during national team activities. The children accompany Ms. Schult during our international matches in the team hotel."

Schult told DW just over a year ago that her path back to the top level was tough. "After taking a year off from your career you need to fight to get back into it. It's hard work and there's still a long way to go but I love my job so there was never a question about returning."

Almuth Schult has made her way back to Wolfsburg's first team after having twins

Schult has since re-established herself in the Wolfsburg team and said she felt the club supported her decision at the time. Even so, a FIFPRO study in 2017 found that only three percent of top division clubs worldwide offered creche facilities.

FIFA plan reaction mixed

The decision in England is likely to put some pressure on other leagues and governing bodies.

Football's global governing body, FIFA, announced their own plans in this regard back in 2020. The organization said it would mandate at least 14 weeks of maternity leave paid at a minimum two-thirds of the employee's full salary as well as job protection measures and various other stipulations.

That announcement met with a mixed reaction, with plenty suggesting it did not go far enough. With the English league having taken matters in their own hands, the spotlight on other top female leagues and sports is sure to intensify.

Edited by: Matt Ford