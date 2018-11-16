England's ex-football star Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault

British Transport Police on Monday said former England football star Paul Gascoigne was charged with "one count of sexual assault by touching."

The 51-year-old, known as "Gazza," was arrested after a train journey in northeast England in August, but was later released pending a police investigation into the incident.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Gascoigne recounted his version of events: "I heard [someone] call a girl in front of me a fat cow so I got upset [and] sat next [to] her and said don't worry sweetheart you're beautiful inside [and] out."

"I pecked her [and] said it's ok I was called fat [years] ago," he added. To give someone a "peck on the cheek" is British slang for a kiss on the cheek.

He is due to appear in court on December 11.

Troubled star

Gascoigne has been dubbed one of the best footballers of his generation. He started his sports career with his local side Newcastle United, but later went on to play for Tottenham, Italy's Lazio and Glasgow Rangers.

He played 57 games for England and scored 10 goals during his international appearances on the pitch.

However, Gascoigne struggled with drinking as a player and has continued battling alcoholism since retiring from the sport. Last month, the Scottish Football Hall of Fame withdrew his nomination for induction.

Gascoigne's drinking habits were notorious as a player, this Euro 96 goal celebration was mimicking reports of a drinking game among the England squad called the 'Dentist's Chair'

