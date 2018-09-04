Elon Musk won't stop calling diver a pedophile

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday again repeated his baseless claim that British diver Vernon Unsworth is a child abuser.



This is the fourth time Musk has taken aim at the diver, who was involved in the dramatic rescue of a young football team from a Thai cave, but it is just one of the erratic moves the embattled CEO has demonstrated in recent months.

Timeline of the 'pedo guy' saga:

In July 2018, Musk and his team built and delivered a "kid-sized submarine" to Tham Luang cave in an attempt to help rescue twelve junior footballers. The device was not used.

On July 15, cave diver Unsworth, who played a major role in the rescue, ridiculed Musk's submarine, calling it a "PR stunt" and saying it would never have been helpful. He said Musk was asked to leave the cave, and implied Musk should stick the five foot long, 12 inch wide metal tube up his anus.

Soon after, Musk posted on Twitter calling him a "pedo guy" saying it was "sus" [suspect] that he lived in Thailand. After criticism he bet another Twitter user "a signed dollar" his accusations were true.

On July 18, facing major investor backlash, Musk issued an apology on Twitter, writing: "Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub."

On August 28 however, Musk repeated insinuations the diver had something to hide, posting on Twitter it was "strange" that Unsworth hadn't yet sued him. A day later, Buzzfeed reported that the diver had engaged the services of a lawyer and was preparing to sue Musk.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Happy ending after harrowing ordeal After deliberating over how best to rescue the boys and their coach - considering even whether to teach them how to dive, or wait for the monsoon waters to recede months later - rescue workers finally settled on pumping out as much water as possible, sedating those trapped and strapping them to a diver who shepherded them to safety.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Found alive after nine days Rescue divers initially found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to free the first four boys successfully on July 8. The rescuers faced a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Glimpse of joy Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Massive rescue efforts Thai rescuers were assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the USA and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Trapped by flooding The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate one of the player's birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. It was later reported that some of the boys could not swim, further complicating the rescue.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys A difficult mission The rescue mission proved difficult for divers whose efforts were continually hampered by rising water that filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers into the cave was easier than getting untrained kids out.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Boys' safety paramount The entire nation was glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys First boys rescued The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai Navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group. The rest of the boys and their coach would be rescued from the cave over the next two days.

Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys Safe and sound Doctors who treated the boys after their rescue reported that while they had lost weight, the otherwise appeared to be in good health. The dozens of divers and hundreds of other rescue workers have been celebrated around the world as heroes, especially 38-year-old former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan, who died after bringing the group supplies of air on July 5.



Latest development

After sending Musk questions on the legal action, Buzzfeed have published emails sent in response in which he intensifies his attack on Unsworth.

"I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what's actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you fucking asshole,” Musk wrote to the Buzzfeed reporter. "He's an old, single white guy from England who's been traveling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time. There's only one reason people go to Pattaya Beach. It isn't where you'd go for caves, but it is where you'd go for something else."

Lawyer responds

Unsworth's lawyer L. Lin Wood told Buzzfeed that Musk's claims were unfounded. "Elon Musk can tweet his vindictive and vicious lie about Mr. Unsworth a hundred times and it will still be a lie," Wood said. "After deleting the initial accusation and tweeting an apology, Mr Musk has continued to republish his false and unsupportable accusation. His conduct demonstrates that his recklessness is intentional and designed to harm Mr. Unsworth."

Erratic behavior: Musk's increasingly erratic behavior has cost shareholders. Aside from the "pedo guy" saga, he has become the subject of a stock price manipulation investigation after suggesting he was going to take the company private and falsely claiming he already secured funding to do so.

Production hell: In an hour-long interview with the New York Times he blamed an intense work-weeks, high stress, and overuse of Ambien for his public outbursts. He has been in "production hell" trying to bring production of the mass-market Tesla 3 to high enough levels and has reportedly been working 120+ hour weeks.

Share price tumbles: Tesla shares have fallen 24 percent since the fateful "funding secured" tweet early last month. They also took a large hit after news of Mercedes' plans to enter the high-end electric car market, and after a damning report by Goldman Sachs. Earlier this year, ratings agency Moody's downgraded Tesla's credit rating into non-investment grade or "junk" territory.