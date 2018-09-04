 Elon Musk won′t stop calling diver a pedophile | News | DW | 05.09.2018

News

Elon Musk won't stop calling diver a pedophile

The CEO of Tesla cannot drop his beef with the British cave rescuer, insisting without evidence he is a "child rapist." Tesla's share price has now lost almost a quarter of its value.

Elon Musk (Reuters/J. Skipper)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday again repeated his baseless claim that British diver Vernon Unsworth is a child abuser.

This is the fourth time Musk has taken aim at the diver, who was involved in the dramatic rescue of a young football team from a Thai cave, but it is just one of the erratic moves the embattled CEO has demonstrated in recent months.

Read more: Tesla's Elon Musk apologizes for 'pedo' comment on Thai cave rescuer

Timeline of the 'pedo guy' saga:

  • In July 2018, Musk and his team built and delivered a "kid-sized submarine" to Tham Luang cave in an attempt to help rescue twelve junior footballers. The device was not used.
  • On July 15, cave diver Unsworth, who played a major role in the rescue, ridiculed Musk's submarine, calling it a "PR stunt" and saying it would never have been helpful. He said Musk was asked to leave the cave, and implied Musk should stick the five foot long, 12 inch wide metal tube up his anus.
  • Soon after, Musk posted on Twitter calling him a "pedo guy" saying it was "sus" [suspect] that he lived in Thailand. After criticism he bet another Twitter user "a signed dollar" his accusations were true.
  • On July 18, facing major investor backlash, Musk issued an apology on Twitter, writing: "Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub."
  • On August 28 however, Musk repeated insinuations the diver had something to hide, posting on Twitter it was "strange" that Unsworth hadn't yet sued him. A day later, Buzzfeed reported that the diver had engaged the services of a lawyer and was preparing to sue Musk.

Read more: Divided Thailand unites around cave rescue, but solidarity won't last

  • Rescuers carry a boy on a stretcher (Reuters/Thai Navy Seals)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Happy ending after harrowing ordeal

    After deliberating over how best to rescue the boys and their coach - considering even whether to teach them how to dive, or wait for the monsoon waters to recede months later - rescue workers finally settled on pumping out as much water as possible, sedating those trapped and strapping them to a diver who shepherded them to safety.

  • Members of the rescue team make their way through the cave (picture-alliance/Newscom)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Found alive after nine days

    Rescue divers initially found the 12 young soccer players and their coach alive on July 3 after they went missing in a Thai cave 10 days earlier. Fighting against time, rain and low oxygen levels, rescuers managed to free the first four boys successfully on July 8. The rescuers faced a complicated and dangerous diving mission to free the rest of the team and their coach.

  • Families of the teenage soccer players have expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys (Thai Navy Seal via AP)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Glimpse of joy

    Families of the teenage soccer players expressed their joy over the discovery of the boys nine days after they went missing. Outside the cave, the mother of one of the boys said she was "glad" for a glimpse of her son. "He's thinner," she said, as she ran her finger over the image of her son on a television screen.

  • The boys had moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Massive rescue efforts

    Thai rescuers were assisted by an international team comprising experts from China, Australia, the USA and Britain. A video from the Thai Navy SEAL Facebook page showed the group several kilometers inside the 10-kilometer (6-mile) cave network on a small wedge of dry ground. The boys moved 400 meters further in as the ledge had become covered by water.

  • Flooding trapped the boys inside the cave on June 23 (picture-alliance/Xinhua)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Trapped by flooding

    The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach entered the cave to celebrate one of the player's birthday. They became trapped in the cave, a local tourist spot where similar incidents have taken place in the past, when sudden rainfall flooded its entry on June 23. It was later reported that some of the boys could not swim, further complicating the rescue.

  • The rescue mission is proving to be difficult for divers (Reuters/S. Zeya Tun)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    A difficult mission

    The rescue mission proved difficult for divers whose efforts were continually hampered by rising water that filled sections of the cave, often forcing them to stop. Getting trained divers into the cave was easier than getting untrained kids out.

  • Thai authorities insist they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group (picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Boys' safety paramount

    The entire nation was glued to the media coverage of the rescue mission, and Thai authorities insisted they will not compromise on the safety of the trapped group. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (above, at right) thanked international experts who helped find the boys.

  • An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys (Getty Images/AFP/L. Suwanrumpha)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    First boys rescued

    The first four boys were rescued by a team of 13 foreign diving experts and Thai Navy SEALS, who helped them navigate the flooded cave tunnels. The head of the rescue operation said they were the healthiest in the group. The rest of the boys and their coach would be rescued from the cave over the next two days.

  • Thailand Rettungsaktion Tham Luang Höhle (picture-alliance/AP/Thailand Government Spokesman Bureau)

    Why it was so difficult to extricate Thai cave boys

    Safe and sound

    Doctors who treated the boys after their rescue reported that while they had lost weight, the otherwise appeared to be in good health. The dozens of divers and hundreds of other rescue workers have been celebrated around the world as heroes, especially 38-year-old former Thai Navy SEAL Saman Kunan, who died after bringing the group supplies of air on July 5.


Latest development 

After sending Musk questions on the legal action, Buzzfeed have published emails sent in response in which he intensifies his attack on Unsworth.

"I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what's actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you fucking asshole,” Musk wrote to the Buzzfeed reporter. "He's an old, single white guy from England who's been traveling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time. There's only one reason people go to Pattaya Beach. It isn't where you'd go for caves, but it is where you'd go for something else."

Watch video 02:09
Now live
02:09 mins.

Divers free all 12 Thai boys and coach in daring rescue

Lawyer responds

Unsworth's lawyer L. Lin Wood told Buzzfeed that Musk's claims were unfounded. "Elon Musk can tweet his vindictive and vicious lie about Mr. Unsworth a hundred times and it will still be a lie," Wood said. "After deleting the initial accusation and tweeting an apology, Mr Musk has continued to republish his false and unsupportable accusation. His conduct demonstrates that his recklessness is intentional and designed to harm Mr. Unsworth."

Read more: Tesla deal: Elon Musk's U-turn won't resolve legal woes

Erratic behavior: Musk's increasingly erratic behavior has cost shareholders. Aside from the "pedo guy" saga, he has become the subject of a stock price manipulation investigation after suggesting he was going to take the company private and falsely claiming he already secured funding to do so.

Production hell: In an hour-long interview with the New York Times he blamed an intense work-weeks, high stress, and overuse of Ambien for his public outbursts. He has been in "production hell" trying to bring production of the mass-market Tesla 3 to high enough levels and has reportedly been working 120+ hour weeks.

Share price tumbles: Tesla shares have fallen 24 percent since the fateful "funding secured" tweet early last month. They also took a large hit after news of Mercedes' plans to enter the high-end electric car market, and after a damning report by Goldman Sachs. Earlier this year, ratings agency Moody's downgraded Tesla's credit rating into non-investment grade or "junk" territory.

  • Tesla Elon Musk (picture allianc/dpa/A. Sokolow)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A serial entrepreneur

    Tech visionary Musk intends to revolutionize transportation, both on earth and in space, and the way humans lead their lives. Over the past two decades, the South African-born American entrepreneur has emerged as one of Silicon Valley's most recognized faces worldwide. Musk was cofounder of Paypal, which was acquired by eBay for $1.4 billion (€1.2 billion) in 2002.

  • SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rakete am Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral (Reuters/T. Baur)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Eying space

    In 2002, Musk founded SpaceX, an aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company currently valued at over $20 billion. He wants to make space travel cheaper and, eventually, enable human life on Mars, thus giving human kind a chance at becoming multi-planetary species.

  • SpaceX will Menschen ab 2024 auf den Mars bringen (picture-alliance/dpa/Press Association Images/Spacex)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    A mission to Mars

    SpaceX's Falcon and Dragon rocket programs both already deliver payloads into Earth's orbit. The company has said it wants to launch its Mars-bound cargo flight in 2022, followed by the first Mars flight with passengers in 2024.

  • Tesla Motors Modell 3 electric cars (Reuters/Tesla)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Transforming transportation

    After founding SpaceX, Musk set up Tesla in 2003 to come up with electric autonomous vehicles and renewable energy solutions. But production bottlenecks have plagued the company, with much of its future banked on the Model 3, its first mid-price, mass-market vehicle.

  • USA Vorstellung Elektro-LKW Tesla Semi (Reuters/A. Sage)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Really big Teslas are coming

    After the foray into electric cars, Musk last year opened a new chapter in his book of visions as he unveiled the prototype of a futuristic all-electric heavy truck. The vehicle — dubbed the Tesla Semi — is set to go into production in 2019. It would boast 500 miles of range, a battery and motors that will last 1 million miles and cheaper total operating costs than diesel models, Musk claimed.

  • USA Vorstellung Solardach von Tesla und SolarCity (picture-alliance/Newscom/Tesla/UPI)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Roofs made of solar tiles

    Besides running SpaceX and Tesla, Musk has also invested in the solar energy company SolarCity to turn his vision of a solar-powered future into a reality. Musk said houses equipped with Tesla's Solar Roof would feed energy to Powerwall, a sleek storage unit designed to act as an electricity fill-up station for both the house and a Tesla electric car.

  • Tesla Energy Powerwall (Reuters/P. T. Fallon)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Dreaming an electric future

    In 2015, Musk unveiled Powerwall, a home battery unit with a selling price of $3,500 for 10kWh and $3,000 for 7kWh. The Powerwall can be controlled via one's phone, from anywhere. But slow production rates have proved to be a problem.

  • Hyperloop Testing (picture alliance/AP Photo/SpaceX)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Hyperloop

    Hyperloop came into global prominence after it was proposed by Musk in 2013. It is viewed as a next-generation transportation system — a "fifth mode" of transport (after planes, trains, cars and boats). It uses magnetically-levitated pods and sealed partial vacuum transit tubes to move people and freight at supersonic speeds estimated to reach over 700 miles per hour (1,127 kilometers per hour).

  • Indien Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day von Intel (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kiran)

    From colonies on Mars to Hyperloop — Elon Musk's multifarious projects

    Merging brain with AI

    In 2016, Musk co-founded Neuralink, a neurotechnology startup that is reportedly trying to create brain-computer interfaces by integrating the human brain with artificial intelligence (AI). The project is currently at an early stage of development.

    Author: Srinivas Mazumdaru


