Elon Musk: Tesla to build car and battery factory in 'Berlin area'

The best-known produced of electric cars, Tesla, will bild a car and battery factory near Berlin, several news outlets reported on Tuesday.

The outlets cited the statement by Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk who is visiting Berlin for the annual Goldene Lenkrad (Golden Steering Wheel) automotive awards organized by car magazine Autobild, an offshoot of the daily Bild.

According to Bild, Musk said the area would be built near the construction site of the unfinished Berlin airport.

Musk also said that Tesla would be opening a design and engineering center in Berln, reported the Electrek magazine, one of the leading publications specializing in E-mobility.

Musk has been speculating on a European production site for several years, and various European countries have mounted campaigns to lure the manufacturer to their soil. Tesla also considered multiple sites within Germany, with Musk saying that "the German-French border makes sense" as a factory location.

