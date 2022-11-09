Elon Musk sells $4 billion of Tesla stock: SEC filing
A week after buying Twitter, Musk has sold $4 billion worth of his Tesla shares. He had financed much of his $44 billion Twitter purchase with Tesla stock.
Billionaire Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion (€3.95 billion) worth of shares in the electric car company, SEC filings showed on Tuesday, more than a week after he closed a deal acquiring Twitter.
He had funded much of his $44 billion (€43.7 billion) Twitter purchase by selling Tesla stock.
Musk has been pushing for ways to pay for the massive deal, for which he took on billions of dollars in debt and earlier sold $15.5 billion (€15.4 billion) worth of shares in Tesla.
The documents filed with the SEC showed that he had disposed of more than 19 million shares, worth more than $3.9 billion.
Musk brings changes to Twitter
Prior to the acquisition, there was considerable back and forth between Musk and the social media giant. Musk had initially tried to back out of the deal, saying he had been misled by Twitter about the number of fake "bot" allegations, rejected by the company.
Twitter filed a lawsuit holding Musk accountable for his prior agreement, after which he renewed his takeover plan.