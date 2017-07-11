Elon Musk says Tesla is moving to Texas

Tesla will move its headquarters from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, the company's chief executive Elon Musk told an annual shareholders meeting on Thursday.

However, the electric car maker will continue to expand the main plant in Fremont, California, Musk added.

According to Musk, housing costs in the Bay Area was prohibitively expensive for potential homeowners, which meant lengthy commutes for employees.

The announcement was warmly received by those in attendance at the company's manufacturing plant in Austin.

Tesla's CEO gave no timeframe for move.

kb/rt (dpa, AFP)